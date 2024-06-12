Continued expansion of Pattern’s IP portfolio

Significant progress in expanding industry-leading oncology pipeline

REDMOND, Wash., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”) announced at the Bio International Conference in San Diego that it is filing provisional patent applications with the United States Patent Office (USPTO) which covers 14 insilico discoveries in the form of potentially synergistic drug combinations for metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer. Pattern expects these provisional patent applications to further strengthen its intellectual property.

Pattern seeks to obtain patent protection for its technologies, as well as registering other intellectual property rights for its business and technology assets in the United States and internationally. Pattern aims to protect the technology, inventions and improvements that are commercially important to the development of its business using the most effective and efficient intellectual property instruments, including patents, trademarks and trade secrets. Pattern has a growing portfolio of provisional and non-provisional patent applications with the USPTO and World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

“Our commitment to pioneering solutions in the fight against cancer is unwavering,” stated Mark Anderson, President and CEO of Pattern. “Leveraging our AI-enabled Pattern Discovery Engine™, we have achieved significant progress in expanding the Company’s industry-leading oncology pipeline against the top five cancers worldwide.”

Mr. Anderson concluded, “Pattern is driving innovation in the field of oncology as we work towards transforming cancer treatment paradigms. We are looking to partner with firms to bring our combination cancer drug discoveries and diagnostic advances against the world’s top cancers into clinical trials.”

About Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

Castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) is prostate cancer that no longer responds to castrate levels of testosterone alone. A reduction of testosterone typically slows the progression of prostate cancer. However, in CRPC, the cancer continues to grow even when testosterone levels are extremely low. A different treatment, such as medication to block androgen receptors, may be necessary to shrink the cancer. CRPC progresses to metastatic CRPC in most people. It typically spreads to the bones and can cause symptoms such as bone pain and fractures. Treatment may include hormone therapy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and targeted therapy.

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, and energy services. See www.patterncomputer.com.

CONTACT: Laura Guerrant-Oiye (808) 960-2642 – [email protected]

The foregoing contains statements about Pattern Computer’s future that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are “forward looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws and are based on current information and/or management’s good faith belief as to future events. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “will,” and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time, and actual performance could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Pattern Computer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Copyright © 2024 Pattern Computer Inc. All Rights Reserved. Pattern Computer, Inc., Pattern Discovery Engine, PatternBio, TrueXAI, and ProSpectral are trademarks of Pattern Computer Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.