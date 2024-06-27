DENVER, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced it has been named winner of the 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Award. The company received recognition among a group of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating innovation and successfully delivering customer solutions using Microsoft technologies.

“Thank you to the Microsoft Americas team for recognizing Pax8 with this award; it is a huge honor,” said Nick Heddy, President and Chief Commerce Officer at Pax8. “Since we started working together just a few years ago, our collaboration has delivered incredible value to our partners. We are excited to work with Microsoft to equip our partners and their customers with Copilot, preparing them for success as the AI landscape evolves.”

The Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge Microsoft partners who have created and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions, services, and devices in the past year. The award selections are categorized, with honorees selected from a pool of over 2,000 submitted nominations, Pax8 was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services.

“It is with great excitement that we celebrate the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Americas Global Partner Solutions. “These incredible partners showcased their innovation and collaboration which have fostered customer success, AI and CoPilot activation, and transformed businesses on the Microsoft Cloud.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards will be announced at the Americas Start for Partners, a digital event, which will take place on July 12th this year. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Americas Partner Blog here: Americas Partner Blog.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 30,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

