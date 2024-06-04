AUSTIN, Texas, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phunware, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHUN, “Phunware”), the leading provider of patented wayfinding and mobile engagement solutions that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, today announced that it has entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement with Canaccord Genuity LLC, as representative of the several agents named on Schedule 1 thereto, pursuant to which Phunware may offer and sell, from time to time, shares of its common stock, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $120,000,000, through the agents by methods deemed to be an “at the market offering.” All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Phunware pursuant to an existing effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-262461) (the “Registration Statement”) and no additional capacity is being added to the existing universal shelf.

In connection with any offerings that may from time to time be conducted under the terms of the Equity Distribution Agreement, Phunware entered into an Amendment to Securities Purchase Agreement dated effective June 3, 2024 with certain majority purchasers thereunder, which amends its Securities Purchase Agreement dated January 18, 2024. The amendment provides that the participation rights with respect to subsequent financings shall not apply to, among others, issuances pursuant to the Distribution Agreement with Canaccord.

“To clarify, we are not adding incremental overhang to our original $200 million universal shelf,” said Mike Snavely, CEO of Phunware. “Alternatively, we are terminating our prior sales distribution agreement, and adding Canaccord Genuity, Roth MKM, and Benchmark Company as additional investment banks into this upgraded program. We now have a total of three new investment banks as part of this revitalized ATM strategy, providing us with additional flexibility.”

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. A preliminary prospectus supplement will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Phunware

Phunware’s mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through widespread adoption of Phunware technologies, by leveraging brands, mobile consumers, partners and digital asset holders and market participants. With the activation of Phunware 3.0, Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience and verticals, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property rights and interests, and update and reintroduce its digital asset ecosystem for existing holders and new market participants.

