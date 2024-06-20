INVNT GROUP the global brand storytelling and experiential agency empowers its majority female workforce and leadership through integration of revolutionary all-in-one MilkMate solution and service in offices.

MilkMate Solution installed at INVNT GROUP Headquarters in New York City L-R: Patrice Meagher (Founder & CEO, MilkMate) and Kristina McCoobery (COO, INVNT GROUP and CEO, INVNT)

INVNT GROUP becomes First Global Agency to partner with MilkMate L-R: Patrice Meagher (Founder & CEO, MilkMate) and Kristina McCoobery (COO, INVNT GROUP and CEO, INVNT)

New York, NY, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INVNT GROUP, the global brand storytelling agency, announced a partnership with MilkMate – an early-stage startup that provides complete, innovative, sustainability-powered, breast-pumping solutions for employers – installing the MilkMate solution in its New York City headquarters.

Operating across 10 offices in 7 countries, and counting on over 270 employees globally, the full-service agency leads clients including AWS, SHRM, PepsiCo, Netflix, Samsung, General Motors, Spotify, Merck, Meta, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Pfizer, and more.

“As an inclusive, women-led agency, our global team is 56% female and 56% female leadership, we understand the importance of empowering our parents, particularly mothers, to balance their career and family goals. We are proud to be the first global agency to support our working parents with the game-changing MilkMate solution, which aligns with our mission to continuously elevate our community through solutions that have a direct and positive impact on their lives. In this case, giving mothers hours back in their daily routines, workday, while promoting overall mental health and wellness,” said Kristina McCoobery, COO of INVNT GROUP and CEO of INVNT.

MilkMate’s FDA-cleared lactation solution is a first-of-its-kind offering that includes a multi-user breast pump, single-use recyclable breast shield kits, storage, refrigeration, and modular furniture options designed to fit a wide variety of spaces. MilkMate’s solution addresses some of the greatest barriers to pumping faced by working parents. MilkMate recently announced Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) as its first Global Retailer partner, kicking off their partnership including 10 lactation rooms at URBN’s global headquarters in Philadelphia earlier this year.

“We are thrilled to work with INVNT GROUP, a visionary global agency that is leading the way in diversity and inclusion in the creative, experiential, and events industries,” said Patrice Meagher, Founder and CEO of MilkMate.

MilkMate empowers parents to choose both their career and their family and provides employers with the tools to meet working parents’ needs.

###About INVNT GROUP

INVNT GROUP™ represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking brands and organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. Headed by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, INVNT GROUP amplifies globally with offices in New York (HQ), Sydney, London, Singapore, Dubai, San Francisco, Stockholm, Mumbai, Detroit, and Washington D.C. The GROUP consists of the founding, live brand storytelling agency, INVNT; production studio & creative agency, HEVĒ; live events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; digital innovation agency, INVNT.ATOM; creative multimedia experience studio, Hypnogram, and live entertainment production company, ITP Live. For more information visit: www.invntgroup.com.

About MilkMate

MilkMate is a revolutionary all-in-one breast pumping solution, purpose-built for the workplace wellness room and designed to meet the needs of breast pumping employees and the employers who support them. With MilkMate, everything the pumping parent needs is provided, eliminating the hassle of lugging a pump and assembling, disassembling, and cleaning various parts several times a day, which can add to the already demanding routine of a working parent. MilkMate empowers parents to choose both their career and their family and provides employers with the tools to meet working parents’ needs. For more information visit, www.milkmate.com.

Attachments

MilkMate Solution installed at INVNT GROUP Headquarters in New York City

INVNT GROUP becomes First Global Agency to partner with MilkMate

CONTACT: Jhonathan Mendez de Leon INVNT GROUP [email protected] JoJo Schofel Milk Mate [email protected]