Research finds less open programmatic ad spend goes to Apple TV apps referred to by 2+ Bundle IDs (85%) than the global average across all CTV (89%)

LONDON, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released their Q4 2023 CTV Bundle ID Mapping Report for Apple TV apps. Pixalate also published Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV versions of the report.

To compile the data in the Bundle ID Mapping series, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 5+ billion open programmatic advertising transactions across 12k+ CTV Bundle IDs, which map to over 5k unique CTV apps. The report provides comprehensive insights into the variations and scale within the CTV Bundle ID ecosystem throughout Q4 2023.

Key Report Takeaways – Bundle ID Mapping on Apple TV Apps in Q4 2023:

85% of the estimated open programmatic ad spend on Apple TV goes to apps with multiple bundle IDs. 12% of global open programmatic ad spend on Apple TV goes to apps referred to by 3+ Bundle IDs.

28% of Apple TV apps are referred to by multiple Bundle IDs. 28% of Apple TV apps are referred to by 2+ Bundle IDs. 5% of Apple TV apps are referred to by 3+ Bundle IDs.

Top Apple TV CTV Apps’ Associated Bundle IDs:

Sling Pluto Plex Fubo AMC

Download the full report here .

Bundle ID Mapping

In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.

Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.

Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for the use of app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

Download all of Pixalate’s Q4 2023 Bundle ID Mapping Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q4 2023 Bundle ID Mapping Reports, reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across in the time period studied. For this press release and the Q4 2023 Bundle ID Mapping Reports, open programmatic ads sold, as measured by Pixalate, are used as a proxy to generate ad spend estimates.

