According to Pixalate’s research, ‘Happy Color® by Numbers’ generated an estimated $10 million in open programmatic ad revenue within the Apple App Store across EMEA and North America; ‘Wynk Music: MP3, Song, Podcast’ held the top position in APAC with an estimated $5 million

LONDON, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the April 2024 Global Top Grossing Mobile Apps Report for the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

The report reveals the estimated top grossing mobile apps in open programmatic advertising revenue segmented by regions including, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM) across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

In April 2024, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 31.6 billion open programmatic impressions across over 11.9 million mobile apps (including delisted apps) from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to compile this research.

Key Findings: April Top Grossing Mobile App Store Apps

Asia Pacific (APAC) : Apple App Store: ‘ Toon Blast ’ was the region’s top grossing app with $2M in estimated open programmatic ad revenue Google Play Store: ‘ SnackVideo ’ recorded an estimated $6M in estimated open programmatic ad revenue

: Europe, the Middle East and Africa ( EMEA) : Apple App Store: ‘ Happy Color® by Numbers ’ maintained the top spot in April with $2M in estimated open programmatic ad revenue Google Play store: ‘ Radio Online – PCRADIO ’ had $5M in estimated open programmatic ad revenue

( : Latin America (LATAM) : Apple App Store, ‘ Dragon City – Breed & Battle! ’ maintained the top spot, earning an estimated $959k in estimated open programmatic ad revenue Google Play store: ‘ Kwai – download & share video ’ maintained the top spot, grossing $2M estimated programmatic ad revenue

: North America : Apple App Store: ‘ Happy Color® by Numbers ’ took the top spot with $8M in estimated open programmatic ad revenue Google Play Store: ‘ Kik — Messaging & Chat App ’ had $3M in estimated open programmatic advertising spend

:

Download the Global Top Grossing Mobile Apps:

Top Grossing Apps on Apple App Store

Top Grossing Apps on Google Play Store

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top Grossing Mobile Apps (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.

CONTACT: Nina Talcott Pixalate Inc. [email protected]