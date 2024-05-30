LATHAM, N.Y., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of its annual meeting of stockholders on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast can be accessed through the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PLUG2024 . A general corporate overview and question and answer session is expected to follow the business portion of the annual meeting.

The webcast can also be accessed directly from the Plug homepage ( www.plugpower.com ). A playback of the webcast will be available at www.plugpower.com for a period of time following the meeting.

Stockholders of record will be able to submit questions on the day of the meeting in writing through the virtual annual meeting website using the 16-digit control number located in their proxy card. Guests without a 16-digit control number may listen to the meeting in listen-only mode but will not be able to submit questions.

About Plug

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 69,000 fuel cell systems and over 250 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug built a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants targeting commercial operation by year-end 2028. Plug delivers its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com .