Atlanta, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In Sony Pictures’ new “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” film, which is now playing exclusively in cinemas around the world, the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S was given the perfect supporting role in the action-comedy – making this the third time that a sports car from Zuffenhausen has played a part in the hit franchise.

This summer, the ‘Bad Boys’ are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your-seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run. In this instalment audiences will watch Detective Mike Lowrey (portrayed by Will Smith) drive a black 911 Turbo S Coupe with its characteristic rear spoiler.

“For nearly three decades, the Porsche 911 has helped create the bond between the iconic ‘Bad Boys’ Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett,” says Dominique Tascioglu, Manager Brand & Content Marketing. Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing for Porsche Cars North America, Inc, adds to this: “Through them, Porsche enthusiasts have been created and inspired around the world. Thank you to Bruckheimer Films, and Sony for their passion and belief throughout the years – it’s been an incredible experience to be part of, and we’re excited to see the latest 911 Turbo S in “Bad Boys: Ride or Die”. We will, of course, keep a special look out for the return of the original Bad Boys car, the 911 Turbo – type 964 – as it makes a cameo appearance in the film.

Porsche also attended the various global premieres of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die”. Next to the actual film car from the current instalment, the iconic 964-generation Porsche 911 Turbo known from the first film lined up in Los Angeles (US) as well. Further four-wheeled actor’s understudies stood in at the launches in Berlin (Germany), Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). At these premieres, Turbo models from the 992 and 964 generations made appearances. In Berlin, actors, filmmakers and international guests arrived to the red carpet event in Porsche sportscars.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have been a trusted team now since the nineties. The first ‘Bad Boys’ action film was released in 1995, and because narcotics agents are always in a hurry, the characters even drove a Porsche back then: Director Michael Bay used an iconic, black 964-generation 911 Turbo 3.6 from his personal collection in the first movie. “Bad Boys II” then followed in 2003, followed by “Bad Boys for Life”, which came out in 2020 with a Gentian Blue 992-generation 911 Carrera 4S. The latter’s box office earnings have amounted to 432.2 million US dollars worldwide, making it the most watched instalment of the franchise to date and the highest-grossing film in 2020.

About “Bad Boys: Ride or Die”

Directed by Adil & Bilall. Written by Chris Bremner and Will Beall. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, Chad Oman and Doug Belgrad. Executive Producers are Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, James Lassiter, Jon Mone, Chris Bremner and Martin Lawrence. The film stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, Rhea Seehorn, with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano.

