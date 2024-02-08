Major postbiotic supplements market participants include Novachem SRL, Bioflag Group, Sami-Sabinsa Group Limited, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., POSTBIOTICA S.R.L., ILDONG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD., Danish Agro, Lactobio A/S, Cargill Incorporated, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited., Adare Pharma Solutions, MCLS Europe, Woresan GmbH, Lamberti S.p.A, Archer Daniels Midland Company

The postbiotic supplements market valuation is predicted to reach USD 30.2 million by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The market is experiencing a surge driven by innovative product launches from industry leaders. In October 2023, Supersmart, a prominent player in dietary supplements, introduced a pioneering solution in Europe: Vision Postbiotic EYEMUSE. This innovative dietary supplement marked a breakthrough in addressing digital eye fatigue, a prevalent issue due to prolonged screen use and blue light exposure.

It stands out as Europe’s inaugural postbiotic incorporating Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, a proprietary strain rigorously tested to alleviate visual fatigue and promote holistic eye wellness. This launch signals a significant stride in combating screen-induced eye strain, setting new standards in eye health support. Increasing consumer awareness and emphasis on health and wellness is further propelling the market expansion.

Lipopolysaccharides postbiotic supplements market could exhibit a decent growth rate from 2024 to 2032, claims the report. LPS, derived from beneficial bacterial cell walls, showcases potential health benefits, particularly in supporting the immune system and promoting gut health. This specialized ingredient attracts consumer attention, driving the demand for postbiotic supplements containing LPS. With increasing interest in immune support and gut wellness, products harnessing the benefits of LPS become sought-after solutions, shaping the market’s growth trajectory. These factors collectively drive the industry share from lipopolysaccharides.

Postbiotic supplements market from the drug stores segment will register a noteworthy CAGR up to 2032, as per the report. These stores, recognized as hubs for health-related products, prominently feature postbiotic supplements due to their perceived health benefits. With consumers seeking accessible solutions to support their well-being, the presence of postbiotic supplements in drug stores meets this demand. The convenience and trust associated with these outlets propel the market, reflecting a growing consumer inclination towards incorporating postbiotics into their wellness routines from easily accessible drug store shelves.

Europe postbiotic supplements market is projected to register a robust CAGR between 2024 and 2032, owing to a health-conscious population. With a growing emphasis on holistic wellness, European consumers seek postbiotic supplements for gut health, immunity, and overall vitality. This region’s strong focus on preventive healthcare, in line with a keen interest in natural solutions, drives the market. Increased awareness of the benefits offered by postbiotics in supporting a balanced microbiome amplifies the demand, shaping a burgeoning postbiotic supplements industry landscape responsive to the health needs and preferences of European consumers.

Some of the leading companies operating in the postbiotic supplements market are Novachem SRL, Bioflag Group, Sami-Sabinsa Group Limited, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., POSTBIOTICA S.R.L., ILDONG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD., Danish Agro, Lactobio A/S, Cargill Incorporated, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited., Adare Pharma Solutions, MCLS Europe, Woresan GmbH, Lamberti S.p.A, Archer Daniels Midland Company

Companies in the postbiotic supplements market are employing various strategies to enhance their market presence, engaging in product launches across expos and events and focusing on demonstrating potential within the construction industry.

For instance, in October 2023, Kyowa Hakko Bio, a Kirin subsidiary, announced the approval of its postbiotic for general foods and health supplements in India. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) granted approval for IMMUSE, their proprietary Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma (LC-Plasma) postbiotic. This endorsement falls under the Food Safety and Standards (Approval for Non-Specified Food and Food Ingredients) Regulations, 2017. Beyond India, the ingredient is already utilized in diverse functional foods, beverages, and supplements, exemplified by Kirin’s iMUSE series under Foods with Function Claims (FFC) in Japan.

