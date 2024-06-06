SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pay per click (PPC) marketing startup PPC.io announced it has raised $5 million in seed funding, led by angel investors in the marketing space.

The company aims to revolutionize the paid advertising landscape by offering World-class PPC services and tools to help its customers get the highest possible return on their advertising spend.

Co-founders Stewart Dunlop and Michael Dunlop launched PPC.io in earnest in March 2024. “Our goal is to help businesses get the very most out of their advertising spend, by delivering both services and technology to make the process easier for advertisers. Over the course of our careers we’ve seen too many instances of companies wasting ad spend on fruitless campaigns with little business outcomes, and that’s what we’re determined to change.”

The team has demonstrated already that they’re bringing a fresh set of ideas to a well-established industry, said angel investor James Dinsmore. “The PPC industry and online advertising industry is one of the few markets we see with a very clear and obvious growth path. The management team at PPC.io has shown a strong track-record of building and scaling digital marketing companies, and we believe their ideas and methods will help bring incredible results to their customers.”

Digital advertising spend Worldwide is expected to grow by 30% up to $870 billion annually by 2027, according to Statista.

PPC.io looks set to capitalize on this growth by working closely with brands, both as an agency but also as a software provider in the PPC space, where customers are desperate for solutions to help them make sense out of huge amounts of data.

The co-founders also plan to capitalize on the growth of AI within the advertising space as well. “We’re all aware of the tremendous capabilities of AI to help the PPC advertising industry, and that’s something we want to help our clients achieve at a lower cost. We believe many solutions on the market are already outdated or too expensive, and we plan to leverage the technology from companies like OpenAI to help our clients get the success they need, no matter the size of their organization.”

About PPC.io

PPC.io is a leading pay per click marketing company, specializing in providing services & software to help businesses get the most out of their digital ad spend.

Contact:

Stewart Dunlop

Co-Founder

[email protected]