Revenue of $282.7 Million in Q3, Up 2.6% Versus Prior Year

Diluted EPS of $1.06 in Q3, Up 2.2% Versus Prior Year

Reduced Leverage Ratio to 2.9x at Quarter End

Raising Full-Year Fiscal 2024 Earnings Outlook to Approximately $4.33

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today reported financial results for its third quarter and first nine months ended December 31, 2023.

“We are pleased with our continued strong results that exceeded our revenue and earnings expectations for the quarter. Solid revenue growth of nearly 3% was driven by our leading portfolio of brands and continued investment in our marketing playbook. This translated into cash flow and earnings growth driven by our proven financial model,” said Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Third Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

Reported revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 of $282.7 million compared to a $275.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Revenues increased 2.6% versus the prior year third quarter on both a reported and organic basis. The revenue growth for the quarter was led by strong Eye & Ear Care category performance in North America and Hydralyte® brand growth in the International segment, partially offset by an expected decline in the Cough & Cold category and the planned strategic exit of private label revenues.

Reported net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $53.0 million, an increase versus the prior year third quarter’s net income of $52.0 million. Diluted earnings per share of $1.06 for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 2.2% versus $1.04 in the prior year comparable period.

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Reported revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 totaled $848.4 million, a 0.8% increase compared to revenues of $841.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023. Revenues increased 1.2% versus the prior year nine-month period excluding the impact of foreign currency. The revenue growth for the first nine months was driven by solid International segment performance and strong Eye & Ear Care category sales in North America, partially offset by lower Women’s Health category sales and the strategic exit of private label revenues.

Reported net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 totaled $159.9 million, an increase compared to the prior year comparable period net income of $158.2 million. Diluted earnings per share were $3.19 for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 increased compared to diluted earnings per share of $3.14 in the prior year comparable period.

Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company’s net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter fiscal 2024 was $71.5 million, compared to $54.9 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $69.5 million, compared to $53.1 million in the prior year third quarter. The Company’s net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $182.0 million, compared to $170.7 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $175.6 million, compared to $165.5 million in the prior year comparable period.

In the first quarter fiscal 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 0.4 million shares at a total investment of $25.0 million, completing its previously authorized share repurchase program.

The Company’s net debt position as of December 31, 2023 was approximately $1.1 billion, resulting in a covenant-defined leverage ratio of 2.9x.

Segment Review

North American OTC Healthcare: Segment revenues of $236.6 million for the third quarter fiscal 2024 were approximately flat to the prior year, driven by strong Eye & Ear Care category performance offset by lower Cough & Cold category sales as well as the strategic exit of private label business.

For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the North American segment were $727.1 million, which compared to $731.5 million in the prior year comparable period. The change was attributable to lower sales in the Women’s Health, Analgesic, and Cough & Cold categories and the strategic exit of private label business, partially offset by higher sales in other categories including Eye & Ear Care, Dermatologicals, and Gastrointestinal.

International OTC Healthcare: Fiscal third quarter 2024 segment revenues were $46.2 million, compared to $38.6 million reported in the prior year comparable period. The largest driver to the increase in revenue versus the prior year third quarter was the Gastrointestinal category’s Hydralyte® brand.

For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the International Healthcare segment were $121.2 million, an increase of approximately 10% over the prior year comparable period’s revenues of $110.4 million or an increase of approximately 12% after excluding the impact a $2.5M foreign currency headwind.

Commentary and Updated Outlook for Fiscal 2024

Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our continued top-line momentum delivered solid growth led by our Eye & Ear Care category brands Clear Eyes®, TheraTears®, and Debrox® in North America and the Hydralyte® brand in our International segment. The resulting strong profitability and free cash flow enabled our continued disciplined capital deployment, which reduced debt by $65 million in the quarter and improved our leverage to 2.9x at the end of December.”

“Given the strong Q3 performance, we are raising our fiscal 2024 earnings outlook. We continue to anticipate revenues of $1,135 to $1,140 million, thanks to our diverse portfolio of brands. We expect this outlook to continue to translate into industry-leading free cash flow, which positions us to continue creating long-term shareholder value through stable organic growth and strategic capital allocation,” Mr. Lombardi concluded.

Prior Fiscal 2024 Outlook Current Fiscal 2024 Outlook Revenue $1,135 to $1,140 million $1,135 to $1,140 million Organic Revenue Growth 1% to 2% 1% to 2% Diluted E.P.S. $4.27 to $4.32 Approximately $4.33 Free Cash Flow $240 million or more $240 million or more

Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call, Accompanying Slide Presentation and Replay

The Company will host a conference call to review its third quarter fiscal 2024 results today, February 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company provides a live Internet webcast, a slide presentation to accompany the call, as well as an archived replay, all of which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com. To participate in the conference call via phone, participants may register for the call here to receive dial-in details and a unique pin. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start. The slide presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the website by clicking on Webcasts and Presentations.

A conference call replay will be available for approximately one week following completion of the live call and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations page.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information in this release to aid investors in understanding the Company’s performance. Each non-GAAP financial measure is defined and reconciled to its most closely related GAAP financial measure in the “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this earnings release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook,” “projected,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” or “continue” (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. The “forward-looking statements” include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future operating results including revenues, organic growth, diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow, the Company’s disciplined capital deployment, and the Company’s ability to create shareholder value. These statements are based on management’s estimates and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those expected as a result of a variety of factors, including the impact of economic conditions, including as a result of labor shortages, inflation and geopolitical instability, consumer trends, the impact of the Company’s advertising and marketing and new product development initiatives, customer inventory management initiatives, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, competitive pressures, and the ability of the Company’s manufacturing operations and third party manufacturers and logistics providers and suppliers to meet demand for its products and to avoid inflationary cost increases and disruption as a result of labor shortages. A discussion of other factors that could cause results to vary is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women’s health products, BC® and Goody’s® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden’s® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company’s website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total Revenues $ 282,741 $ 275,524 $ 848,366 $ 841,856 Cost of Sales Cost of sales excluding depreciation 122,794 123,251 369,772 364,631 Cost of sales depreciation 2,009 1,871 5,963 5,695 Cost of sales 124,803 125,122 375,735 370,326 Gross profit 157,938 150,402 472,631 471,530 Operating Expenses Advertising and marketing 39,466 30,423 115,799 114,193 General and administrative 26,003 26,536 79,687 79,688 Depreciation and amortization 5,637 6,259 16,869 19,067 Total operating expenses 71,106 63,218 212,355 212,948 Operating income 86,832 87,184 260,276 258,582 Other expense Interest expense, net 16,575 17,917 51,900 50,188 Other expense (income), net 682 1,150 (327 ) 2,787 Total other expense, net 17,257 19,067 51,573 52,975 Income before income taxes 69,575 68,117 208,703 205,607 Provision for income taxes 16,529 16,166 48,822 47,361 Net income $ 53,046 $ 51,951 $ 159,881 $ 158,246 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.07 $ 1.05 $ 3.21 $ 3.17 Diluted $ 1.06 $ 1.04 $ 3.19 $ 3.14 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 49,740 49,693 49,731 49,919 Diluted 50,125 50,186 50,134 50,392 Comprehensive income, net of tax: Currency translation adjustments 7,465 6,970 3,035 (9,667 ) Net loss on termination of pension plan — — — (790 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 7,465 6,970 3,035 (10,457 ) Comprehensive income $ 60,511 $ 58,921 $ 162,916 $ 147,789

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

( In thousands ) December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,615 $ 58,489 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $18,710 and $20,205, respectively 174,288 167,016 Inventories 148,637 162,121 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,246 4,117 Total current assets 393,786 391,743 Property, plant and equipment, net 70,356 70,412 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,695 14,923 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 2,206 4,200 Goodwill 527,878 527,553 Intangible assets, net 2,328,529 2,341,893 Other long-term assets 6,303 3,005 Total Assets $ 3,339,753 $ 3,353,729 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 39,339 62,743 Accrued interest payable 15,197 15,688 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 5,650 6,926 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 2,188 2,834 Other accrued liabilities 65,063 72,524 Total current liabilities 127,437 160,715 Long-term debt, net 1,199,340 1,345,788 Deferred income tax liabilities 397,147 380,434 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 6,138 9,876 Long-term finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 195 1,667 Other long-term liabilities 8,919 8,165 Total Liabilities 1,739,176 1,906,645 Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,600,577 1,447,084 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,339,753 $ 3,353,729

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net income $ 159,881 $ 158,246 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,832 24,762 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 231 171 Deferred income taxes 14,892 14,021 Amortization of debt origination costs 3,726 2,613 Stock-based compensation costs 10,283 9,756 Non-cash operating lease cost 4,494 4,697 Other — 447 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,017 ) (17,078 ) Inventories 13,790 (38,587 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,605 ) (596 ) Accounts payable (23,964 ) 8,892 Accrued liabilities (7,732 ) 8,345 Operating lease liabilities (5,259 ) (4,941 ) Other (1,533 ) (19 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 182,019 170,729 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,407 ) (5,226 ) Other 1,300 — Net cash used in investing activities (5,107 ) (5,226 ) Financing Activities Term loan repayments (150,000 ) (55,000 ) Borrowings under revolving credit agreement — 20,000 Repayments under revolving credit agreement — (20,000 ) Payments of debt costs (769 ) — Payments of finance leases (2,112 ) (2,058 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10,818 7,173 Fair value of shares surrendered as payment of tax withholding (5,508 ) (5,466 ) Repurchase of common stock (25,000 ) (50,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (172,571 ) (105,351 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 785 (979 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,126 59,173 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 58,489 27,185 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 63,615 $ 86,358 Interest paid $ 49,666 $ 36,716 Income taxes paid $ 38,606 $ 27,632

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

Business Segments

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (In thousands) North American OTC

Healthcare International OTC

Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 236,565 $ 46,176 $ 282,741 Cost of sales 106,090 18,713 124,803 Gross profit 130,475 27,463 157,938 Advertising and marketing 33,917 5,549 39,466 Contribution margin $ 96,558 $ 21,914 $ 118,472 Other operating expenses 31,640 Operating income $ 86,832

*Intersegment revenues of $0.5 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 (In thousands) North American OTC

Healthcare International OTC

Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 727,131 $ 121,235 $ 848,366 Cost of sales 323,632 52,103 375,735 Gross profit 403,499 69,132 472,631 Advertising and marketing 100,707 15,092 115,799 Contribution margin $ 302,792 $ 54,040 $ 356,832 Other operating expenses 96,556 Operating income $ 260,276

*Intersegment revenues of $2.5 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (In thousands) North American OTC

Healthcare International OTC

Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 236,884 $ 38,640 $ 275,524 Cost of sales 110,554 14,568 125,122 Gross profit 126,330 24,072 150,402 Advertising and marketing 24,831 5,592 30,423 Contribution margin $ 101,499 $ 18,480 $ 119,979 Other operating expenses 32,795 Operating income $ 87,184

*Intersegment revenues of $1.1 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (In thousands) North American OTC

Healthcare International OTC

Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 731,456 $ 110,400 $ 841,856 Cost of sales 327,008 43,318 370,326 Gross profit 404,448 67,082 471,530 Advertising and marketing 99,559 14,634 114,193 Contribution margin $ 304,889 $ 52,448 $ 357,337 Other operating expenses 98,755 Operating income $ 258,582

*Intersegment revenues of $2.8 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we disclose certain Non-GAAP financial measures (“NGFMs”), including, but not limited to, Non-GAAP Organic Revenues, Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt.

We use these NGFMs internally, along with GAAP information, in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe that the presentation of these NGFMs provides investors with greater transparency, and provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent these disclosures, because the supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations provides additional ways to view our operation when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliations below. In addition, we believe that the presentation of each of these NGFMs is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results in assessing shareholder value, and we use these NGFMs internally to evaluate the performance of our personnel and also to evaluate our operating performance and compare our performance to that of our competitors.

These NGFMs are not in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered as a measure of profitability or liquidity, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled NGFMs reported by other companies. These NGFMs have limitations and they should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to their most closely related GAAP measures reconciled below. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. We recommend investors review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the reconciliations below, we believe these NGFMs provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than GAAP measures alone.

NGFMs Defined

We define our NGFMs presented herein as follows:

Non-GAAP Organic Revenues: GAAP Total Revenues excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates in the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage: Calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Revenues from prior year divided by prior year Non-GAAP Organic Revenues.

Non-GAAP EBITDA: GAAP Net Income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin: Calculated as Non-GAAP EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow: Calculated as GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures.

Net Debt: Calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding ($1,210,000 at December 31, 2023) less cash and cash equivalents ($63,615 at December 31, 2023). Amounts in thousands.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of each of our NGFMs (other than Net Debt, which is reconciled above) to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Total Revenues to Non-GAAP Organic Revenues and related Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change percentage:

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands) GAAP Total Revenues $ 282,741 $ 275,524 $ 848,366 $ 841,856 Revenue Change 2.6 % 0.8 % Adjustments: Impact of foreign currency exchange rates — 55 — (3,704 ) Total adjustments — 55 — (3,704 ) Non-GAAP Organic Revenues $ 282,741 $ 275,579 $ 848,366 $ 838,152 Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change 2.6 % 1.2 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and related Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin:

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands) GAAP Net Income $ 53,046 $ 51,951 $ 159,881 $ 158,246 Interest expense, net 16,575 17,917 51,900 50,188 Provision for income taxes 16,529 16,166 48,822 47,361 Depreciation and amortization 7,646 8,130 22,832 24,762 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 93,796 $ 94,164 $ 283,435 $ 280,557 Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin 33.2 % 34.2 % 33.4 % 33.3 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands) GAAP Net Income $ 53,046 $ 51,951 $ 159,881 $ 158,246 Adjustments: Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows 18,408 22,978 56,458 56,467 Changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows 18 (19,987 ) (34,320 ) (43,984 ) Total adjustments 18,426 2,991 22,138 12,483 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities 71,472 54,942 182,019 170,729 Purchases of property and equipment (1,996 ) (1,803 ) (6,407 ) (5,226 ) Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $ 69,476 $ 53,139 $ 175,612 $ 165,503

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024 :

Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities to Projected Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

(In millions) Projected FY’24 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities $ 250 Additions to property and equipment for cash (10 ) Projected FY’24 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $ 240

