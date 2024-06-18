Highlights fast, accurate modeling and device characterization and simulation solutions

Launches integration of chip-level ESD/HBM analysis platform, power device design verification from Magwel Acquisition

Demos feature EDA toolchain and one-stop design enablement product portfolio

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Primarius Technologies will demonstrate its entire portfolio of EDA toolchain and one-stop design enablement solutions that integrate advanced parallelization technologies with industry-proven modeling and simulation engines at the 61st Design Automation Conference (DAC) June 24-26 at Moscone West in San Francisco.

Also announced today: Primarius acquired Magwel N.V., provider of 3D solver- and simulation-based layout analysis and design solutions for digital, analog/mixed-signal, power management, automotive and RF ICs, and launched ESDiTM, a chip-level human body model (HBM) analysis platform and power device design, and PTMTM, a layout verification tool family.

Demonstrations will highlight Primarius’ fast, accurate device modeling and cell library characterization and circuit simulation solutions based on its continuous innovation and R&D expertise, including:

SDEP TM , the spec-driven extraction platform that builds auto model extraction flows for fast SPICE model extraction, a key engine enabling efficient Design-Technology Co-Optimization (DTCO), and an extended capability on top of the de facto golden-standard SPICE modeling platform, BSIMProPlus TM .

, the spec-driven extraction platform that builds auto model extraction flows for fast SPICE model extraction, a key engine enabling efficient Design-Technology Co-Optimization (DTCO), and an extended capability on top of the de facto golden-standard SPICE modeling platform, BSIMProPlus . NanoSpice X TM , the latest high-performance SPICE simulator addressing simulation capacity and accuracy challenges of big post-layout designs at advanced process nodes.

, the latest high-performance SPICE simulator addressing simulation capacity and accuracy challenges of big post-layout designs at advanced process nodes. NanoSpice Pro X TM , the latest FastSPICE simulator with simulation performance and accuracy needs tailored for SRAM, DRAM, Flash and big analog-on-top designs in high-performance computing, mobile, AI and other advanced applications.

, the latest FastSPICE simulator with simulation performance and accuracy needs tailored for SRAM, DRAM, Flash and big analog-on-top designs in high-performance computing, mobile, AI and other advanced applications. NanoCell TM , the latest standard cell library characterization solution employs advanced distributed parallel architecture technology and cell circuit analysis extraction algorithms embedded with a high-precision SPICE simulator, making it a fast, accurate and easy-to-use alternative to other commercial solutions.

, the latest standard cell library characterization solution employs advanced distributed parallel architecture technology and cell circuit analysis extraction algorithms embedded with a high-precision SPICE simulator, making it a fast, accurate and easy-to-use alternative to other commercial solutions. ESDi, state-of-the art HBM analysis, simulation and verification tool for on-chip ESD protection.

The Primarius Product Portfolio

IC company challenges designing and manufacturing high-end chips have increased sharply. Foundries and IDMs need to provide their design customers with more comprehensive and accurate SPICE models, more reliable and complete PDKs, and more coverage of standard cell library within shorter development cycles. Chip designers also require stronger COT capabilities to work with device engineers to customize process and devices, develop customized SPICE models, and perform re-characterization of cell libraries based on actual applications.

Primarius provides complete EDA toolchain and a one-stop design enablement technical development solutions. Innovations like these can shorten the SPICE model development cycle from several months to a few weeks or even hours for quick iteration addressing the efficiency bottleneck of DTCO. The advanced simulation technologies speed-up challenging circuit simulation by several times, and the latest cell library characterization solution provides the best throughput with near-linear scaling on thousands of x86 or ARM CPU cores on a computer farm or public cloud.

It aims to enable faster turnaround from technology development to advanced chip designs. Solutions include advanced analysis capabilities for high-sigma yield, aging, EM/IR, ESD, signal integrity and more targeting optimum yield and power, performance and area (PPA).

Primarius also provides the 9812 series, an industry-golden low frequency noise testing system used by most industry-leading semiconductor companies worldwide. Its latest release, 9812AC, is the only commercial low-frequency noise system under AC excitation and designed for the most advanced process development and chip designs.

Magwel N.V. Acquisition

Primarius acquired Belgian-based Magwel N.V. driven by broad market demand and technological evolution, integrating its chip-level HBM ESD analysis platform, the power device design and layout verification tool suite and other technologies into the Primarius portfolio.

“Primarius and Magwel share a common goal of enhancing the market competitiveness of overall analog and power semiconductor solutions,” states Dr. Lianfeng Yang, President of Primarius. “Magwel’s integration will further advance our strategy to optimize DTCO, enhance our technology portfolio, expand our product coverage and further strengthen and consolidate our market competitiveness.”

Availability and Pricing

Primarius Technologies. Pricing is available upon request.

For more information, visit the Primarius website or send email to [email protected].

Primarius Technologies at 61st DAC

Primarius Technologies will be in DAC booth #1415 Monday, June 24, through Wednesday, June 26, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Moscone West in San Francisco.

To arrange a private meeting or demonstration of the Primarius Technologies product portfolio, send email to: [email protected].

DAC registration is open.

About Primarius

Primarius Technologies (688206.SH) is a global electronic design automation (EDA) company providing innovative DTCO-enabled EDA solutions for advanced technology development, and complex full custom designs including analog, mixed-signal and memory circuits. Primarius provides the industry’s de facto golden SPICE modeling solution adopted by most of the leading semiconductor companies for more than a decade, and leading SPICE/FastSPICE technologies proven by leading memory and SoC design companies worldwide. Its design enablement EDA solutions enable a full coverage of fab technology development and fabless COT flow development including device testing systems, SPICE modeling and PDK development solutions, and standard cell library characterization solutions. Built around an innovative SPICE/FastSPICE dual engine, Primarius provides a complete circuit simulation and analysis solution with comprehensive high-sigma yield and signal integrity analysis, aging and EM/IR, ESD simulation and advanced circuit checking capabilities. Primarius also provides a complete full custom design environment with advanced circuit design and optimization, layout automation and physical verification functions, and hierarchy design planning and timing analysis solutions for advanced SoC designs. Visit Primarius Technologies for more information.

NanoSpice, NanoDesigner, PCellLab, PQLab, NanoCell, LibWiz and SDEP are trademarks of Primarius Technologies. Primarius Technologies acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products.

