ANKARA, Turkey, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.’s (OTC: PRTT) (“Company”) President, Ali Yildiz, provides its shareholders with the following informational update:

“July 1, 2024

Dear Shareholders:

The Company’s PCAOB audit for the fiscal year of 2023 is near completion. We have a few items remaining that are required to be completed by the local jurisdiction of the company in Turkey. We expect those items to be resolved in the coming days and should receive our audit report promptly. The completion of the audit and subsequent filing of a form 10 is the main priority of the Company. Upon Completion of the audit and Form 10 the Company will apply for an uplist to an exchange. As previously reported, Management will move forward with a corporate name change to Atlantic Logistics, and a symbol change.

The Company has also been involved in negotiations with a potential merger/acquisition with one of the major Turkish logistics companies, Karinca Logistics – https://www.karincalogistics.com These long and rather difficult negotiations have resolved that Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. (Atlantic Logistics) and Karinca Logistics will merge together pending the last few minor details. This merger/acquisition will bring two very strong companies together. It is expected that this merger/acquisition will be finalized and included in the financials for the 2024 fiscal year.

The upcoming merger or acquisition will not only increase the reach of the Company and ensure future growth but is expected to increase revenues by at least 2.5 times, bringing in total revenue above 250 million. Profitability is also expected to increase substantially. The transaction will also make it possible to reintroduce some of the most profitable transit routes that were halted due to geopolitical restrictions in Turkey. Additionally, this acquisition/merger will open new opportunities throughout Asia. The Company feels this expansion will not only increase revenues and profits but also open new doors to opportunities that will allow us to become the global logistics company we are striving to be. This will greatly expand our reach and global presence. It will increase our overall routes, storage capacity and transit capacity substantially.

We will continue to update shareholders on the progress of the merger/acquisition, and we will also update shareholders regarding the final items on the PCAOB audit.

The Company appreciates all our shareholders’ loyalty and patience. We are certain at the end, all the wait is going to be worth our shareholders’ time.

With warmest regards,

Ali Yildiz

President”

About Atlantic Logistics :

At Atlantic Logistics we strive to provide innovation in service. We strive to provide a business model that gives our customers and partners the technology and commercial intelligence to support creative ideas. Our team is dedicated to keeping our systems on the cutting edge and constantly evolving our business to serve our clients better. We use robust technology to track inventories, manage customs compliance, and track shipments worldwide. Atlantic Logistics is the answer to any logistics needs you have. We transport products via land, air, and sea using trucks, ships, rail, and air. We are rapidly growing into a worldwide logistics company and now have services across Europe, Asia, South America, and Central America – https://www.atlantic-logistics.net/ .

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

