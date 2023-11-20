The India PVC Pipes market is expected to reach US$ xx million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than xx%

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — India PVC Pipes Market value is estimated at US$ 3.41 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

PVC pipes, or polyvinyl chloride pipes, are a type of plastic pipe commonly used in the construction industry for conveying fluids. PVC is a versatile and durable material known for its corrosion resistance, cost-effectiveness, and ease of installation. PVC pipes find extensive use in various applications, including water supply, irrigation, sewage systems, plumbing, and chemical transportation.

PVC pipes have a long lifespan and are resistant to corrosion and chemical degradation. Their durability makes them suitable for underground and above-ground applications, contributing to their popularity in construction projects across India.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the India PVC Pipes market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, diameter, application, end user and geography/regions (including North India, West & Central India, South India, East India) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the India PVC Pipes market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the India PVC Pipes market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

India PVC Pipes Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on application, irrigation segment is the largest and most dominant segment of the India PVC pipes market accounting for more than 25% of the overall market share. This is due to increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective irrigation systems.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 3.41Bn Market Size Forecast US$ 5.55 Bn Growth Rate 7.2% Dominant Segment Irrigation Key Market Drivers Ongoing development of infrastructure in India

Rapid pace of urbanization

Government initiatives Companies Profiled Supreme Industries

Jain Irrigation

Astral Pipes

Vectus Industries

Dolphin Polyplast

Ambition Pipes

Star Plastics

FineFlow Plastic Industries

Ashirvad Pipes

Finolex Industries

Prince Pipes, Apollo Pipes

Modigold Pipes Private Ltd

Elegant Polymers

Tirupati Polyflex

Ocean Pipes & Fitting LLP

Prayag pipes

Skipper Pipes

Koemmerling

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some prominent players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the India PVC pipes market include,

In October 2023, Supreme Industries Ltd, India’s top plastics product manufacturer, paid an unknown sum for the acquisition of the specialized polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes producer Parvati Agro Plast, marking its debut into the molecularly-oriented PVC (PVC-O) production industry. Supreme Industries will be able to extend its footprint in the PVC-O product solutions market, a high-potential area in the pipe and fitting segment, as a result of this acquisition.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the India PVC pipes market growth include Supreme Industries, Jain Irrigation, Astral Pipes, Vectus Industries, Dolphin Polyplast, Ambition Pipes, Star Plastics, FineFlow Plastic Industries, Ashirvad Pipes, Finolex Industries, Prince Pipes, Apollo Pipes, Modigold Pipes Private Ltd, Elegant Polymers, Tirupati Polyflex, Ocean Pipes & Fitting LLP, Prayag pipes, Skipper Pipes, and Koemmerling, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the India PVC pipes market based on type, diameter, application, end user and region

India PVC Pipes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Chlorinated PVC (CPVC) Pipes Unplasticized PVC (UPVC) Pipes Plasticized PVC (PPVC) Pipes

India PVC Pipes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Diameter

India PVC Pipes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Irrigation Water Supply Sewer and Drain Plumbing Oil & Gas Others (Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), etc.)

India PVC Pipes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Agricultural Residential Commercial Industrial

India PVC Pipes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North India West & Central India South India East India



Key Questions Answered in the PVC Pipes Report:

What will be the market value of the India PVC Pipes market by 2030?

What is the market size of the India PVC Pipes market?

What are the market drivers of the India PVC Pipes market?

What are the key trends in the India PVC Pipes market?

Which is the leading region in the India PVC Pipes market?

What are the major companies operating in the India PVC Pipes market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the India PVC Pipes market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

