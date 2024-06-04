New solutions tackle critical needs to generate value from data of all types in a flexible environment, enhance trust and explainability in AI systems, and accelerate AI adoption at all levels while leveraging existing investments.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today unveiled Qlik Talend® Cloud and Qlik Answers™ at its flagship annual event, Qlik Connect. These new solutions will accelerate enterprise AI adoption, with Qlik Talend Cloud delivering no-code to pro-code, AI-augmented data integration capabilities, and Qlik Answers offering AI-generated answers with full explainability from unstructured data. Together, they represent Qlik’s commitment to providing comprehensive, end-to-end solutions to leverage AI technology for competitive advantage.

Qlik Talend Cloud provides comprehensive data integration with extensive quality and governance capabilities, crucial for maintaining data integrity in AI operations. Built on Qlik Cloud® Infrastructure, it ensures seamless integration for Qlik Analytics customers. Qlik Answers offers an efficient pathway to leverage unstructured data, incorporated into workflows the Qlik users are accustomed to.

“Qlik is accelerating AI’s business value with the launch of Qlik Talend Cloud and Qlik Answers,” said Mike Capone, CEO of Qlik. “These innovations position us to meet market opportunity for end-to-end, technology-agnostic AI solutions. Thanks to our well-placed investments, extensive R&D, and deep partnerships, we provide a seamless, scalable path for enterprises to adopt AI, backed by Qlik’s incredible customer success track record.”

These new solutions, available this summer, include:

Qlik Talend Cloud : A comprehensive, integrated platform evolving from Qlik’s 2023 acquisition of Talend, introducing new capabilities such as data products for faster, quality-assured data curation and a dynamic data marketplace to enhance the delivery of domain-specific data across the organization. It offers modern data engineering tools with a spectrum of powerful transformation capabilities from no-code to pro-code options, creating trusted AI-ready data for complex AI projects. The platform’s unified packaging and pricing ensure affordability, while its Qlik Talend Trust Score™ for AI uniquely assesses data health, setting a new standard in AI readiness. The solution incorporates Stitch’s SaaS data connectivity, enhancing its capability to handle diverse data sources efficiently.

: A comprehensive, integrated platform evolving from Qlik’s 2023 acquisition of Talend, introducing new capabilities such as data products for faster, quality-assured data curation and a dynamic data marketplace to enhance the delivery of domain-specific data across the organization. It offers modern data engineering tools with a spectrum of powerful transformation capabilities from no-code to pro-code options, creating trusted AI-ready data for complex AI projects. The platform’s unified packaging and pricing ensure affordability, while its Qlik Talend Trust Score™ for AI uniquely assesses data health, setting a new standard in AI readiness. The solution incorporates Stitch’s SaaS data connectivity, enhancing its capability to handle diverse data sources efficiently. Qlik Answers: An out-of-the-box, generative AI-powered knowledge assistant that transforms how businesses access and utilize unstructured data. It delivers reliable, personalized answers from companies’ private, curated sources such as knowledge libraries and document repositories, ensuring instant, relevant insights. Fully plug-and-play and self-service, it integrates seamlessly into existing systems, enabling workers to make informed decisions in real-time. With full explainability, users know the origin of answers, maintaining trust and transparency. Qlik Answers offers best-in-class security and governance, making it a complete, easy-to-deploy solution for leveraging unstructured data to drive improved business performance.

“As a long-standing customer, we’ve consistently relied on Qlik to enhance our data-driven business outcomes,” said Susan Dean, Business Technology Director at Takeuchi. “We are excited to explore how Qlik Talend Cloud and Qlik Answers might further support our AI journey, offering new levels of data integration and unstructured data insight that are crucial for staying competitive in today’s market.”

“Qlik’s latest offerings, Qlik Talend Cloud and Qlik Answers, are set to transform enterprise AI adoption,” notes Mike Leone, Principal Analyst, Data Analytics & AI at Enterprise Strategy Group. “These solutions show how Qlik is prioritizing AI by not only understanding market needs but integrating cutting-edge AI to enhance data trust and manageability for their customers. These robust, adaptable platforms are enabling Qlik to be well-positioned to drive the next wave of enterprise innovation.”

“In the age of AI, the most valuable commodities are computing power and data,” said Nina Schick, who advises world leaders, academics and policy makers on AI best practices. “Every country and company should have its own ‘sovereign AI.’ To achieve this, AI infrastructure must be built and data must be refined and codified. As a member of Qlik’s AI Council – this is exactly what we are helping companies do.”

