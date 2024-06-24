NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Fierce Pharma today announces the 2024 Fierce Clinical Summit will take place September 25-27 in Philadelphia. The Summit is Fierce Pharma’s flagship event for the clinical research and trial management professionals. The event’s theme is “Where Trial Optimization, Quality and Innovation Meet.” Register here.

“Our event allows clinical research and trial management professionals to learn, network and connect with peers who are dedicated to sharing industry standards and innovations that will enable success in your clinical trials,” said Jennifer Woods, Vice President & Market Leader, Life Sciences and Healthcare Events.

Fierce Clinical Summit will bring together more than 300 attendees, 64% of who are from pharma, biotech and medical device companies and 71% are director level and above with an average of 13 years of experience.

This year’s program will explore a diverse array of topics, including specialized tracks focusing on Clinical Operations, Clinical Quality, DCT & Technology, and Medical Writing.

Presentations will be delivered by industry thought leaders including:

Grace Crawford, MS MT ASCP, Head, Clinical Operations Quality & Learning, AstraZeneca

Bari Kowal, Senior Vice President, Head Development Operations & Portfolio Management, Regeneron

Diane Carozza, Head, Vendor Program Leadership, Novartis

Craig Davenport, VP Investigator Engagement, Eli Lilly

Gerri Gallagher, Director, US Site Engagement, GSK

Lorena Gomez, Head of Global Business Operations Clinical Development Operations, AbbVie

Paul Houri, Vice President, Head of R&D Quality Assurance, Bristol Myers Squibb

Sheri Kuss, Sr. Director, GCP Quality Vaccines Category Head, Pfizer

Jennifer Sheller, Vice President, Head of Clinical Sites, Data Management & Quality, Merck

See the preliminary agenda here. Additional sessions will be added.

For more information on the Fierce Clinical Summit, visit https://www.fierceclinicalsummit.com. To register click here.

Premier Fierce Clinical Summit partners are: IQVIA, Advarra and H1.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Angelique Alcover at [email protected].

