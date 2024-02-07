Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights

Revenue of $65.0 million, down 12% year–over–year

Cloud ARR of $64.9 million, up 22% year-over-year

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13; GAAP net loss per diluted share of $0.14

Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Highlights

Revenue of $261.3 million, down 11% year-over-year

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43; GAAP net loss per diluted share of $0.50

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“We closed 2023 on a positive note with our cloud security business delivering 22% year-over-year ARR growth,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO. “As we look ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic in 2024. We intend to build upon early signs of improvement in the macro environment and capitalize on the growth in our cloud security business and partner channels, while remaining committed to cost discipline. We believe we are well positioned to return to revenue growth and improve profitability in 2024.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Q uarter and Full Year 2023

Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 totaled $65.0 million and $261.3 million, respectively:

Revenue in the Americas region was $24.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 23% from $31.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue in the Americas region for the full year of 2023 was $103.4 million, a decrease of 17% from $123.9 million in the full year of 2022.

Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $24.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 2% from $24.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue in the EMEA region for the full year of 2023 was $96.5 million, a decrease of 7% from $104.2 million for the full year of 2022.

Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $15.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 13% from $17.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue in the APAC region for the full year of 2023 was $61.4 million, a decrease of 6% from $65.3 million for the full year of 2022.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $5.9 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $4.1 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP net loss for the full year of 2023 was $21.6 million, or $(0.50) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the full year of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $5.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $7.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2023 was $18.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $31.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the full year of 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $363.7 million. Cash flow from operating activities was $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and negative at $3.5 million for the full year of 2023.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax–related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; the effects of the current attacks by the terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah, and the war between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 70,538 46,185 Marketable securities 86,372 44,180 Short-term bank deposits 173,678 207,679 Trade receivables, net 18,959 17,752 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 10,015 7,196 Inventories 15,544 11,428 375,106 334,420 Long-term investments Marketable securities 33,131 90,148 Long-term bank deposits – 43,765 Other assets 2,166 2,146 35,297 136,059 Property and equipment, net 18,221 21,068 Intangible assets, net 15,718 19,686 Other long-term assets 39,161 41,269 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,777 23,078 Goodwill 68,008 68,008 Total assets 572,288 643,588 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Trade payables 4,298 6,464 Deferred revenues 103,703 108,243 Operating lease liabilities 4,684 4,685 Other payables and accrued expenses 41,650 44,643 154,335 164,035 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenues 60,499 72,219 Operating lease liabilities 16,020 19,461 Other long-term liabilities 18,160 19,430 94,679 111,110 Equity Radware Ltd. equity Share capital 733 732 Additional paid-in capital 529,218 498,168 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 77 (4,844 ) Treasury stock, at cost (365,749 ) (303,299 ) Retained earnings 119,812 141,402 Total Radware Ltd. shareholder’s equity 284,091 332,159 Non–controlling interest 39,183 36,284 Total equity 323,274 368,443 Total liabilities and equity 572,288 643,588

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 65,032 74,083 261,292 293,426 Cost of revenues 12,824 13,917 51,710 53,884 Gross profit 52,208 60,166 209,582 239,542 Operating expenses, net: Research and development, net 19,712 22,486 82,617 86,562 Selling and marketing 31,869 32,544 126,237 126,533 General and administrative 8,030 10,244 32,408 29,786 Total operating expenses, net 59,611 65,274 241,262 242,881 Operating loss (7,403 ) (5,108 ) (31,680 ) (3,339 ) Financial income, net 3,239 2,018 13,927 8,052 Income (Loss) before taxes on income (4,164 ) (3,090 ) (17,753 ) 4,713 Taxes on income 1,686 1,034 3,837 4,879 Net loss (5,850 ) (4,124 ) (21,590 ) (166 ) Basic net loss per share attributed to Radware Ltd.’s shareholders (0.14 ) (0.09 ) (0.50 ) (0.00 ) Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net loss per share 41,806,042 44,586,590 42,871,770 44,943,168 Diluted net loss per share attributed to Radware Ltd.’s shareholders (0.14 ) (0.09 ) (0.50 ) (0.00 ) Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net loss per share 41,806,042 44,586,590 42,871,770 44,943,168

Radware Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit 52,208 60,166 209,582 239,542 Share-based compensation 112 112 515 399 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 3,968 3,704 Non-GAAP gross profit 53,312 61,270 214,065 243,645 GAAP research and development, net 19,712 22,486 82,617 86,562 Share-based compensation 2,305 2,073 8,505 7,292 Non-GAAP Research and development, net 17,407 20,413 74,112 79,270 GAAP selling and marketing 31,869 32,544 126,237 126,533 Share-based compensation 3,489 2,993 12,554 11,241 Restructuring costs 578 – 1,851 – Non-GAAP selling and marketing 27,802 29,551 111,832 115,292 GAAP general and administrative 8,030 10,244 32,408 29,786 Share-based compensation 2,965 4,480 12,448 8,421 Acquisition costs 359 819 1,128 1,961 Non-GAAP general and administrative 4,706 4,945 18,832 19,404 GAAP total operating expenses, net 59,611 65,274 241,262 242,881 Share-based compensation 8,759 9,546 33,507 26,954 Restructuring costs 578 – 1,851 – Acquisition costs 359 819 1,128 1,961 Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 49,915 54,909 204,776 213,966 GAAP operating loss (7,403 ) (5,108 ) (31,680 ) (3,339 ) Share-based compensation 8,871 9,658 34,022 27,353 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 3,968 3,704 Restructuring costs 578 – 1,851 – Acquisition costs 359 819 1,128 1,961 Non-GAAP operating income 3,397 6,361 9,289 29,679 GAAP financial income, net 3,239 2,018 13,927 8,052 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 563 413 (207 ) (1,301 ) Non-GAAP financial income, net 3,802 2,431 13,720 6,751 GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income (4,164 ) (3,090 ) (17,753 ) 4,713 Share-based compensation 8,871 9,658 34,022 27,353 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 3,968 3,704 Restructuring costs 578 – 1,851 – Acquisition costs 359 819 1,128 1,961 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 563 413 (207 ) (1,301 ) Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 7,199 8,792 23,009 36,430 GAAP taxes on income 1,686 1,034 3,837 4,879 Tax related adjustments 61 61 246 246 Non-GAAP taxes on income 1,747 1,095 4,083 5,125 GAAP net loss (5,850 ) (4,124 ) (21,590 ) (166 ) Share-based compensation 8,871 9,658 34,022 27,353 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 3,968 3,704 Restructuring costs 578 – 1,851 – Acquisition costs 359 819 1,128 1,961 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 563 413 (207 ) (1,301 ) Tax related adjustments (61 ) (61 ) (246 ) (246 ) Non-GAAP net income 5,452 7,697 18,926 31,305 GAAP diluted net loss per share (0.14 ) (0.09 ) (0.50 ) (0.00 ) Share-based compensation 0.21 0.21 0.78 0.60 Amortization of intangible assets 0.02 0.02 0.09 0.08 Restructuring costs 0.02 0.00 0.04 0.00 Acquisition costs 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.04 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 0.01 0.01 (0.00 ) (0.03 ) Tax related adjustments (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.13 0.17 0.43 0.68 Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 42,462,751 45,227,288 43,655,555 45,947,476

Radware Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (U.S Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net loss (5,850 ) (4,124 ) (21,590 ) (166 ) Exclude: Financial income, net (3,239 ) (2,018 ) (13,927 ) (8,052 ) Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,028 2,878 12,244 11,692 Exclude: Taxes on income 1,686 1,034 3,837 4,879 EBITDA (4,375 ) (2,230 ) (19,436 ) 8,353 Share-based compensation 8,871 9,658 34,022 27,353 Restructuring costs 578 – 1,851 – Acquisition costs 359 819 1,128 1,961 Adjusted EBITDA 5,433 8,247 17,565 37,667 For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 3,968 3,704 Depreciation 2,036 1,886 8,276 7,988 3,028 2,878 12,244 11,692