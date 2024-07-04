Sheridan, Wyoming, USA, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rafarma Pharmaceuticals (OTC: RAFA) – Rafarma Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce its participation in the scientific conference on radioembolization using Yttrium 90 microspheres for the treatment of cancer at Severance Hospital in Seoul, South Korea. It is one of the largest university hospitals in South Korea and is of strategic importance to the country.

Currently, procedure is underway to register Yttrium 90 microspheres produced by Rafarma in South Korea, with a view to their subsequent pharmaceutical distribution in Korea. South Korea is the only Asian country with health insurance to use yttrium 90 microspheres for liver cancer patients.

Nanostructured Rafarma microspheres are intended for the treatment of liver cancer, and can also be used for radioembolization of other solid tumors.

Rafarma develops and implements a variety of radionuclide therapy technologies for the treatment of liver cancer and other solid tumors, which can provide a higher quality of life for the patient and delay the development of the disease.

The main idea of ​​radionuclide therapy is the delivery of radioactive isotopes directly to the tumor and its subsequent destruction by ionizing radiation. Similar treatment technologies with different methods of delivering radionuclides have been successfully used to treat various diseases.

The principle of action of microspheres: embolization (blockage) of tumor vessels; selective accumulation in the tumor and its destruction by targeted irradiation; microspheres with Yttrium-90 are administered intra-arterially, which ensures that the maximum number of tumor foci is affected, so it is advisable to use them for the treatment of metastases.

Advantages of using microspheres: minimally invasive administration process; minimal damage to healthy tissue; damage to all foci and metastases of the tumor at once; the ability to deliver almost any dose of radiation to the tumor.

Efficiency of use: the average survival of patients when using microspheres with yttrium and chemotherapy increased from 13 to 27 months compared with the use of chemotherapy alone; 89% of patients have a positive response to treatment; 27% experience a decrease in tumor size.

Rafarma Pharmaceuticals is a diversified pharmaceutical company dedicated to the new treatments and solutions development for patients in various fields. Regularly cooperating with leading research institutes and pharmaceutical companies around the world, the business has earned a reputation as a reliable manufacturer and distributor. Rafarma Pharmaceuticals has more than 25 programs in molecular biology, nuclear medicine, immunology, sustainable packaging, and many other fields at the moment.

For more information, please visit https://www.noyarp.com

