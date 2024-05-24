Dr. Hershberg is a current board member with over 25 years of experience as a physician, scientist, and entrepreneur

SALT LAKE CITY, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to industrialize drug discovery, today announced that Robert Hershberg, M.D., Ph.D, has been appointed the new Chair of the Board of Recursion, effective at the end of this term, as Martin Chavez exits after more than four years of leadership.

“I’m excited to bring my clinical and scientific expertise to support Recursion’s growth as Chair of the Board,” said Dr. Hershberg. “In my opinion, the intersection of scientific rigor and technology to drive novel programs is the future of drug discovery and I believe Recursion will be a leader in this emerging space.”

Dr. Hershberg has served as a member of Recursion’s Board since May 2020. He is the Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chair of the Board of HilleVax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel vaccine candidates. Since 2020, he has also been a Venture Partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners. Dr. Hershberg formerly served as the executive vice president and head of business development and global alliances at Celgene (acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2019). He joined Celgene in 2014 and was employed in positions of ascending responsibility, including his role as Chief Scientific Officer from January 2016 to March 2020. Before Celgene, he served several roles at VentiRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which he co-founded in 2006 and was Chief Executive Officer from September 2012 until the company’s acquisition by Celgene in February 2017. Dr Hershberg is a member of the board of directors of Adaptive Biotechnologies, Scientific Advisory Board of Danaher Corporation, Dragonfly Therapeutics, Skyhawk Therapeutics, and the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington. Rob holds a Ph.D. in biology from the University of California, San Diego’s Affiliated Ph.D. program with the Salk Institute and an M.D. and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

“As we continue to build our pipeline and clinical trials, I’m excited to welcome Robert into this role with his decades of drug discovery and commercialization experience.” said Chris Gibson, CEO and Co-founder of Recursion. “I also want to thank Martin for his incredible guidance and mentorship, both to the company and to me, as we have matured and grown into the TechBio leader we are today, and I look forward to our paths crossing frequently in the future.”

“TechBio will revolutionize the biopharma industry and Recursion continues to lead the revolution,” said R. Martin Chavez. “Being the Chair of the Board for Recursion has been an incredible experience, and I am delighted that Rob will lead the Board through this next chapter as multiple clinical readouts arrive.”

