Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Drone Nerds, a drone technology leader, has added DJI Dock 2, DJI’s latest drone docking station, to its enterprise product lineup. More powerful yet noticeably smaller, Dock 2 caters directly to the evolving needs of users. Designed for seamless operation, it effortlessly deploys Matrice 3D or 3TD drones with enhanced ease and security, ensuring optimal efficiency in every mission.

This highly anticipated innovation is poised to revolutionize the drone docking station market, offering unparalleled power and efficiency in a remarkably compact package. DJI Dock 2 boasts a 75% reduction in size and a 68% decrease in weight compared to its predecessor, making it effortlessly transportable by just two individuals. This lightweight design not only facilitates flexible installation but also significantly reduces associated costs, ensuring that your drone operations are highly efficient.

Enhanced Features for Ultimate Drone Automation

DJI Dock 2 comes packed with features designed to elevate your drone operations. Designed with safeguarding in mind, it has an IP55 dust and water resistance rating, being able to operate steadily for extended periods even in harsh climates and environments.

The Dock 2 integrates multiple sensors, including rainfall, wind speed, and temperature gauges, to perceive real-time weather changes. In conjunction with online weather forecasting, it can provide timely warnings or terminate flight tasks using DJI FlightHub 2 to effectively reduce flight risk.

In addition, it provides improved landing stability. With next-gen image recognition technology, the aircraft accurately identifies positioning markers on the landing pad. The landing pad’s new slide-ramp centering design further facilitates precise landing.

Another key feature is Dock 2’s built-in backup battery. In the case of an unexpected power outage, DJI Dock 2 can continue to operate independently for over five hours with the built-in backup battery, leaving enough time for the aircraft to return and land.

With its high level of protection and reliability, DJI Dock 2 only requires maintenance approximately every six months, effectively controlling human resource costs. The new release also offers abnormal condition notifications — if DJI Dock 2 and the aircraft encounter task failures or emergencies, DJI FlightHub 2 will immediately send email notifications. This allows operators to accurately trace and troubleshoot problems based on the provided information.

High-Performance Drone Models

Paired perfectly with DJI Dock 2, the all-new DJI Matrice 3D and 3TD models deliver superior performance and functionality. Equipped with a tele camera and a wide-angle camera with a mechanical shutter, the Matrice 3D is ideal for high-precision mapping tasks.

Featuring a wide-angle camera, tele camera, and infrared camera, the Matrice 3TD offers versatility for security and inspection operations, capturing both visible light and thermal images with precision. The DJI Matrice 3D/3TD boasts unparalleled operational capabilities, setting a new standard for excellence in high-standard operations.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the DJI Dock 2 to our lineup. This new release marks a significant milestone in our journey to elevate operations and transform the landscape of fully remote operations. With the DJI Dock 2, businesses across industries can achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and effectiveness in their drone missions”, states Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds.

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

