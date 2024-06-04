Refurbished laptop industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to growing small scale business.

Refurbished Laptop Market size is expected to reach a remuneration of USD 13.9 billion by 2032. The industry gains is mainly due to the affordability and financial benefits required by individual and corporate consumers.

Refurbished laptops are an alternative to new hardware as they render consumers access to high-quality technology at a lower price. These laptops are particularly attractive in developing countries where budget constraints can prevent access to new technologies. For example, in March 2024, Lenovo announced a new program “Certified Refurbished Products,” aimed at bringing affordable technologies to consumers. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are also preferring upgraded nodes to benefit from IT cost savings for more efficient resource allocation, and improved operational efficiency.

As awareness of electronic waste (e-waste) and its environmental impacts is increasing, consumers and organizations are seeking more sustainable options. Refurbished laptops help extend the lifecycle of electronic devices, thereby reducing the need for new production and the associated resource consumption and environmental degradation. Many governments and agencies are further implementing plans and policies to promote recycling and renewable energy products, encouraging more people to consider renewable options.

Windows refurbished laptops to gain prominence

By operating system, the windows refurbished laptop market is slated to gain momentum from 2024-2032. This is due to the extensive acceptance and familiarity of the Windows OS among both consumers and businesses. Windows laptops are preferred due to their compatibility with many software, ease of use and integration with the existing IT infrastructure of many organizations. Refurbished windows laptops also offer an attractive solution for those who wish for reliable and functional devices at a lower price without compromising on performance.

Business to record high demand

Refurbished laptop market size from the business end-use segment will generate notable revenue by 2032. Companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), are constantly trying to maximize their budgets without compromising the quality and performance of their equipment. Refurbished laptops offer an attractive option that extends significant savings while providing reliable computing power. Moreover, companies are being environmentally conscious and are incorporating sustainability into their purchasing strategies. By choosing refurbished laptops, companies are not only reducing e-waste, but are also meeting corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and environmental regulations.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market

Asia Pacific refurbished laptop market is estimated to record sustainable valuation by 2032, attributed to rapid digital transformation. Governments and educational institutions in countries, such as India, China and Southeast Asian countries are investing heavily in digital learning infrastructure to improve educational outcomes. Refurbished laptops offer an affordable solution to equip schools and universities with the necessary equipment. They also allow them to further stretch their budgets and ensure that students have access to the tools they need for digital literacy.

Refurbished Laptop Market Participants

Some of the prominent refurbished laptop industry players include Walmart Renewed, Amazon Renewed, TigerDirect Refurbished, Apple Certified Refurbished, TechSoup, Arrow Direct, Refurbees, Back Market, Refurb.io, Dell Refurbished, Refurb That, HP Renew, Newegg Renewed, Laptop Outlet, and Lenovo Outlet.

These firms are focusing on partnership ventures and innovations to proliferate their product portfolio and customer base. To cite an instance, in October 2023, HP’s partner sourced and refurbished devices for enterprises and consumers, following HP’s standards for providing warranties.

