Funding benefits long term resilience and sustainability of regional water resources.

Advanced Purified Water Facility Press Announcement Local leaders at a press conference announcing a $30M grant for the Advanced Purified Water Facility.

Advanced Purified Water Facility Image rendering of future Advanced Purified Water Facility in Reno, Nevada

Reno, NV, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The City of Reno and the Truckee Meadows Water Authority (TMWA) are pleased to announce that a $30 million grant has been awarded to help fund Nevada’s first A+ Advanced Purified Water Facility (APWF), the OneWater Nevada APWF at American Flat. The grant, from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (BOR), is part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the planning, design and construction of water reuse projects.

The announcement was made by Laura Daniel-Davis, U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) Acting Deputy Secretary, on June 13th at Reno’s Wingfield Park. Use of the funds will help increase the resiliency and sustainability of the region’s water resources.

“It is critical for us to invest in innovative solutions that will protect our state’s water resources,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “That is why I’m proud to have helped secure these federal funds through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to provide Washoe County communities with a new, locally controlled, and drought resistant water supply.”

“As Nevada confronts more frequent and extreme drought, it’s critical that we make investments to protect our water supply,” said Senator Rosen. “I worked to secure this funding to update our water infrastructure and ensure a clean, reliable water supply in Northern Nevada. I’ll keep pushing to deliver federal funding for our state.”

“This isn’t just about addressing current challenges; it’s about building a legacy for generations to come,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “This facility will help ensure a secure water supply for our residents, businesses, and vital ecosystems. It allows us to become a leader in sustainable water practices, inspiring other communities to follow suit.”

The OneWater Nevada APWF at American Flat will take highly treated effluent water from the Reno-Stead Water Reclamation Facility and put it through a multi-step, purification process. This includes ozonation, biological carbon filtration, ultraviolet disinfection and numerous other steps. Once treated, the water will be injected into an outlying aquifer at American Flat, north of Stead Airport. Storage in the groundwater aquifer adds a natural environmental buffer and offers additional water-quality benefits.

The project is currently approaching the 60% design phase. The facility will include the advanced water purification center, six miles of pipeline and two injection wells at the American Flat farm. It is anticipated that the project will begin construction in summer of 2025.

The BOR’s WaterSMART grant identifies and investigates opportunities to reclaim and reuse wastewater and impaired ground and surface water in 17 western states and Hawaii. This includes funding for the planning, design and construction of water recycling and reuse projects in partnership with local government entities.

“We are incredibly grateful for the remarkable level of support that the Bureau of Reclamation has shown for the American Flat project,” said John Zimmerman, TMWA General Manager. “The support for this innovative approach will optimize our high-desert water resources and benefit our region for generations to come.”

The grant received a joint letter of endorsement from Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Senator Jacky Rosen and Representative Mark Amodei, acknowledging that the project would “provide communities in Washoe County with a new, locally controlled, and drought resistant water supply.”

Initially, the A+ Advanced Purified Water will be used for agricultural irrigation at American Flat, but eventually it will be used to serve homes and businesses with a drought-proof supply of extremely high-quality water.

