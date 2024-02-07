The Links of North Dakota The Links of North Dakota has frequently been recognized as the #1 Golf Course in North Dakota by Golfweek and Golf Digest and the 2nd most affordable golf course on their Top 100 lists.

Find The Good Life in North Dakota Ask anyone living in North Dakota why they love living here, and you’ll hear a long list of answers. They might tell you about our great schools and family-friendly communities. They might share a story about how their career took off here, or how they built a thriving business from scratch. They might talk about the way our frontier spirit encourages living boldly and authentically.

Fargo, North Dakota, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One North Dakota man is attempting to experience the signature landscapes and challenges of North Dakota’s golf courses, one round at a time.

In 2019, Randy DeBolt, a retired military veteran, began a remarkable golfing journey. Having played golf in 49 states, with only Alaska left, Randy has played an impressive 622 courses around the world. However, after retiring from the Navy after 26 years he decided to move back to his home state where his passion for the sport has led him to set a unique goal – to play all 111 golf courses in North Dakota. As one of the best places to live for Veterans, as well as having the most courses per capita than anywhere in the U.S., Randy has found the good life.

Currently, Randy has conquered 93 of these courses, and he is determined to complete his mission in the next two years. Just like the legendary experiences of Lewis and Clark, DeBolt set a course to tackle links across the state by using a map.

“I charted out a state highway map of North Dakota and highlighted every town that had a golf course in yellow for one course and pink for two or more. Then I made a typed document and listed the towns with more than one course,” DeBolt explains. “I then made an excel spreadsheet of all courses, with information about the courses such as when they were built, 9 or 18 holes, the architect (of the course), then I separated the state into six regions to make it easier to set up trips and adventures to conquer the quest.”

A pop-up camper has aided Randy in his journey, sometimes playing multiple courses in one day, but so has the relative ease of getting a tee time at most North Dakota courses.

Professional Golfer and North Dakota native Tom Hoge has said, “You never would think of Fargo, North Dakota, as a big golf town. I’ve seen a lot of golf courses around the world now and I recognize how good I had it.”

Randy echoes that statement, “My favorite course is the Minot Country Club but what I’ve found in playing all these courses is it’s just interesting playing holes that nobody famous designed, just the local people in the community chipped in time and effort to build something for the community to enjoy. I enjoy the anticipation of driving into the parking lot and finding out what new adventure is about to happen.”

As proud sponsors of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, North Dakota Tourism and Find the Good Life in North Dakota through the North Dakota Department of Commerce are pleased to share Randy’s inspiring story and his love for golf in North Dakota. This prestigious event provides an excellent platform to showcase Randy’s dedication as well as the beauty of North Dakota’s golf courses.

Attachments

The Links of North Dakota

Find The Good Life in North Dakota

CONTACT: Kim S. Schmidt North Dakota Department of Commerce 701-328-5300 [email protected]