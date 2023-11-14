89 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY RXR Selects View Smart Windows for Multifamily Development in New York

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, announced that its Smart Windows will envelop 89 Dekalb Avenue, RXR’s 324-unit multifamily development in Brooklyn, New York. This marks View’s second multifamily project with RXR, following Hamilton Green, a 684,000 square feet mixed-use development that will include 477 residential units, in White Plains, New York.

Having broken ground in November 2023, 89 Dekalb Avenue is setting a new standard for sustainable living as one of Brooklyn’s first all-electric residential buildings. Enhancing the urban living experience, 89 Dekalb Avenue will also boast 15,000 square feet of cutting-edge amenity space. In addition, the building houses academic and office spaces for Long Island University.

View Smart Windows, encompassing the building’s entire envelope, automatically adjust tint to provide residents with optimal natural light, thermal comfort, and unobstructed views. As a result, residents at 89 Dekalb Avenue will experience tangible health benefits. Studies show that View Smart Windows reduce eyestrain and headaches by over 50%, improve sleep by 30 minutes per night, and boost cognitive function by over 40%.

View Smart Windows provide a game-changing residential experience. View’s multifamily product goes beyond the magic of automatically adjusting windows – it is tailored to mold to the daily lives of residents. The View app allows for complete customization and control and offers lifestyle features like Sleep-in Mode.

“Multifamily residential is a major opportunity for View given the severe housing shortage nationwide,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, CEO of View. “The future of housing must be environmentally sustainable while simultaneously improving the life of users. View Smart Windows enable a path to net-zero while improving residents’ experience and health. We are excited that RXR has chosen View as the basis of design for their residential portfolio.”

Joseph Graziose, Executive Vice President of Development Services at RXR, stated, “We are excited to partner with View once again. Now more than ever, there is a strong demand for high-quality and environmentally friendly residential assets, and View uniquely delivers on both.”

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. View is installed and designed into 50 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multifamily residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

About RXR

RXR is an innovative investor, developer and place-maker committed to applying a customer and community-centered approach to building properties, services, and products that create enduring value for all stakeholders. Headquartered in New York with a national platform strategy, RXR is a 450+ person, vertically integrated operating and development company with expertise in a wide array of value creation activities, including ground up real estate, infrastructure and industrial development, uncovering value in underperforming properties, repurposing well-located iconic properties, incorporating cutting edge technologies and value-added lending. The RXR platform manages 93 commercial real estate properties and investments with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $19 billion, comprising approximately 30.0 million square feet of commercial properties, a multi-family residential portfolio of approximately 9,000 units under operation or development, and control of development rights for an additional approximately 3,400 multi-family and for sale units as of September 30, 2023. Gross asset value compiled by RXR in accordance with company fair value measurement policy and is comprised of capital invested by RXR and its partners, as well as leverage.

For further information:

Investors:

View, Inc.

IR@View.com

408-493-1358

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e86e821-23e1-48c8-b925-182b1ac5f10c