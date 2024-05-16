GALVESTON, Texas, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In Galveston, authorities are managing an evolving situation following a barge collision that has led to the closure of the Pelican Island Bridge to all traffic. The specifics of the incident remain unclear at this time. However, local officials have confirmed that a barge struck the bridge, resulting in an oil spill. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported thus far.

U.S. Coast Guard has been summoned to assist with the oil spill, and TxDot engineers are on site to evaluate the damage. This bridge is a type of drawbridge known as a bascule bridge, where an operator lifts the bridge to allow boats and barges to navigate in and out of the Port of Galveston.

What To Do Moving Forward?

This accident illustrates the many dangers that barge crews face on a daily basis. The attorneys at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris L.L.P – Accident & Injury Attorneys have decades of experience, representing maritime workers and cases involving all aspects of physical and emotional injury.

For more information on how Schechter, Shaffer & Harris L.L.P – Accident & Injury Attorneys can assist in situations like this, or for legal guidance, please contact our maritime expert, Mattew Shaffer at 713-893-0971 or use our contact form to send us a confidential email. With over 30 years of experience, he is available to provide assistance and representation to victims in similar situations.

Contact us for a free consultation:

Schechter, Shaffer & Harris Law Firm

+1 713 724-7142

+1-800-282-2122

[email protected]

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube