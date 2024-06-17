Winning Project for Implementation of WMS and TMS at ABB Electrification

Top Supply Chain Project 2024 SDCE and Food Logistics Name NetLogistik a Recipient of the 2024 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

DENVER, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetLogistik, a leading provider of transformative services for supply chain digitalization, has been named by Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics a recipient of the 2024 Top Supply Chain Projects award, which profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline and improve the supply chain. NetLogistik was chosen for its WMS and TMS implementation at ABB Electrification’s Installation Products Division.

“We are excited about winning a Top Supply Chain Project award for our work with ABB Electrification’s Installation Products Division, where we implemented a Blue Yonder WMS that enables faster service and deliveries,” says Jagan Reddy, Managing Director US at NetLogistik. “This award is a testament to the hard work our team provides when implementing technologies that create faster time to value.”

“The past 12 months has seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain. Companies implemented others’ software and technology to work smarter, together. Their partnerships cultivated resilience and placed a spotlight on projects designed to make the supply chain space safer and more efficient,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “And, now it’s time to celebrate those projects!”

NetLogistik provided implementation of a Blue Yonder (BY) warehouse management system (WMS) for the client’s distribution center (DC) in Pennsylvania (opened in May, 2023), enabling faster service and delivery times for more than 5,000 products from the company portfolio, including high-demand products used to power, connect and protect electrical systems across a wide range of construction, industrial, infrastructure, transportation and utility applications.

The company had two new distribution centers that needed implementation of a Blue Yonder WMS. For the first site, two third-party providers managed to launch the facility, however it was done without a WMS and overall the providers didn’t do very well. In the end, the company considered it a failure and did not have a lot of confidence or trust in either of them. For this reason, the company called in NetLogistik to help upgrade the newly opened DC to a BY WMS and implement a BY WMS for the second DC they were about to open. Netlogistik had to be successful where two other providers failed.

NetLogistik established a strong partnership with the company. Netlogistik helped optimize the effectiveness of the distribution centers through their approach to problem solving. They took a root cause analysis approach to solving problems, making the entire project very successful.

Go to https://sdce.me/8zldclb8 to view the full list of Top Supply Chain Projects winners.

About NetLogistik

NetLogistik drives faster time to value through strategic advisory and seamless deployments of Blue Yonder logistics and distribution solutions and other top-of-the-line supply chain technologies. With over 500 certified solutions and technical experts with mastery in Logistics and Commerce, we are committed to adding value to customers’ supply chains with powerful and flexible services and an unmatched level of expertise. Our team has successfully delivered hundreds of projects across the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit netlogistik.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

[email protected]

Cell: 404.421.8497

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ceeeb742-930c-4d24-bad1-152f94775f8c