SEATTLE, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SecureW2, a comprehensive passwordless security platform provider, today announced it has been named the winner of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the Digital Certificates, Network Security, and Passwordless Solutions categories. The annual awards honor cybersecurity vendors that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and excellence in all areas of security and technologies.

The increased sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks exploiting the weaknesses of credential-based authentication has led to a rising demand for passwordless authentication. Certificate-based authentication (CBA) uses digital certificates based on cryptography to verify a person’s identity, computer, or other device to grant access to a network or resource. Certificates prevent hackers from stealing credentials over-the-air and via social engineering. Since certificates are non-exportable and locked to the machines they were issued to, they enable systems to require Device Trust. Enforcing Device Trust allows organizations to thwart attacks where hackers have phished credentials and/or bypassed MFA, significantly reducing the entry points for threat actors to exploit.

SecureW2 allows organizations to leverage real-time security and compliance data from identity and management infrastructure including Azure, Okta, Intune, and Jamf to dynamically automate and authorize access for Wi-Fi, Apps, VPN, and Desktop Logon. With customers from small and medium-sized businesses to large enterprises, SecureW2’s cloud-native architecture has enabled millions of users and devices to adopt a Zero Trust security model powered by modern certificate-driven passwordless security. The platform has become increasingly popular by offering both an improvement in end-user experience, as well as time and cost savings for IT and security teams. SecureW2’s platform includes fully managed Cloud PKI, RADIUS Authentication, and device onboarding services and provides a foundation for simple and effective certificate-driven security.

“We’re honored to have won all three categories of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Bert Kashyap, CEO, SecureW2. “IT teams everywhere are burdened by the rising cost and complexity of securing networks and resources, often made more complicated by legacy infrastructure and the difficulty that using passwords securely brings. These awards underscore our commitment to helping organizations everywhere eliminate credentials, better protect their network, and make both admins and users happy with the connected experience, no matter where they are.”

“We congratulate SecureW2 on being recognized as an award winner in the Best Passwordless Solution category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive and their achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity.”

Founded in 2014, SecureW2 recently announced its first funding round with an $84 million investment from global software investor Insight Partners. The company also recently expanded its passwordless certificate-based infrastructure access to include application security access driven by the expansion of Microsoft’s Azure CBA’s capabilities. It also released certificate-based ACME device attestation with the Apple ecosystem allowing organizations, for the first time, to incorporate a new and increased level of Device Trust provided by Apple’s Managed Device Attestation.

About SecureW2

SecureW2 is a cybersecurity SaaS company focused on making certificate-based passwordless security attainable for organizations of every size and stripe. Founded by Tom Rixom and Bert Kashyap with the principle that credential compromise should never impact an organization’s network security, they set out in 2014 to build a next-generation passwordless security platform with the user in mind. The 100% cloud-based and turnkey deployable passwordless technology has helped hundreds of organizations safeguard their networks, apps and devices. SecureW2 services its global customers from its headquarters in Amsterdam with regional hubs in Seattle, Washington and Chennai, India.

