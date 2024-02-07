NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States, announced today that four of its U.S. staffing brands, Monroe Staffing Services, Key Resources, Headway Workforce Solutions, and Lighthouse Professional Services, earned high recognition from ClearlyRated for providing exceptional client service.

ClearlyRated, a company that helps professional service firms measure their service experiences, build online reputations, and differentiate on service quality, recognized Monroe Staffing Services (Commercial), Key Resources (Commercial), Headway Workforce Solutions, and Lighthouse Professional Services (Professional) for providing superior service to their clients.

Best of Staffing Diamond Award

For the ninth consecutive year, Monroe Staffing Services was awarded ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing ® Client Diamond Award distinction for consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores. This award is the highest status given by ClearlyRated. In addition to this honor, Monroe Staffing has held the Best of Staffing badge for 13 years.

Client Diamond Award for the fifth consecutive year. Also for the fifth consecutive year, Lighthouse Professional Services was awarded ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award.

Best of Staffing Award

Staffing 360 Solutions’ newest brand, Headway Workforce Solutions, was awarded ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Award for the second time.

“It is with great pleasure that I introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners, alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO Eric Gregg. “Faced with another challenging year for the staffing industry in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They are raising the bar for excellence, and I could not be prouder to celebrate their success.”

“This recognition speaks volumes about the talented and dedicated teams across our brands,” said Brendan Flood, CEO and President of Staffing 360 Solutions. “Seeing multiple subsidiaries achieve this elite distinction several years running, signals our firm’s strength at enabling world-class service experiences.”

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

About Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions and as part of its targeted consolidation model, is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and light industrial staffing space.

For more information, visit http://www.staffing360solutions.com. Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

