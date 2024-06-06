– Conference call and webcast to be held June 14, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET featuring lead investigator –

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (Nasdaq: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bifunctional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it will host an investor call for an interim safety and efficacy update from the Phase 1B dose expansion clinical trial of SL-172154 with AZA in HR-MDS and TP53m AML, being presented at the EHA 2024 Congress. The event will feature lead investigator, Dr. Naval G. Daver, from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Title: Shattuck Labs Additional Interim Data from Phase 1B Dose Expansion Clinical Trial of SL-172154 with Azacitidine in Frontline HR-MDS and TP53m AML Patients

Date & Time: Friday, June 14, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Webcast Details: https://lifescievents.com/event/shattucklabseha2024/

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations page of the Shattuck Labs website here. Interested participants are required to register in advance for the webcast. For those who are unable to attend live, a replay will be available here.

About Dr. Naval G. Daver, MD

Dr. Naval G. Daver, MD, is a Professor and Director of the Leukemia Research Alliance Program in the Department of Leukemia at MD Anderson Cancer Center. He completed his medical school at Grant Medical College and Sir J group of Hospitals Mumbai, followed by a residency and fellowship in hematology-oncology from Baylor College of Medicine. He is a clinical investigator with a focus on molecular and immune therapies in AML and Myelofibrosis and is principal investigator on more than 25 ongoing institutional, national and international clinical trials in these diseases. These trials focus on developing a personalized therapy approach by targeting specific mutations or immune pathways expressed by patients with AML, evaluating novel combinations of targeted, immune and cytotoxic agents, and identifying and overcoming the mechanism of resistance. He is especially interested in developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, immune checkpoint, CD47 antibodies and vaccine-based approaches in AML, MDS, and myelofibrosis and is leading a number of these trials at MDACC. Dr. Daver has published more than 450 peer-reviewed manuscripts and is on the editorial board of numerous hematology specific journals. He has also authored numerous abstracts at national and international conferences.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint (ARC®) platform are designed to simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules with a single therapeutic. The company’s lead SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) program, which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 1 trials. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: future presentations of clinical data; clinical development plans and strategies for SL-172154; and timing of anticipated clinical data. Words such as “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Shattuck’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)), many of which are beyond the company’s control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties which could cause such outcomes to change include: global macroeconomic conditions and related volatility; expectations regarding the initiation, progress, and expected results of Shattuck’s preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs; expectations regarding the timing, completion and outcome of the company’s clinical trials; the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; liquidity and capital resources and other risks and uncertainties identified in Shattuck’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent disclosure documents filed with the SEC. Shattuck claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Shattuck expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Company intends to use the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.