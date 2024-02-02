EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Shentel’s financial results and business highlights.
Date: February 21, 2024
Time: 8:30 AM ET
Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/
For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this link.
A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,300 route miles of fiber and 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.
CONTACT:
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Jim Volk
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
540-984-5168
Source: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co
