Shirofune Showcases Advanced eCommerce and Omnichannel Advertising Automation Platform at CommerceNext Growth Show

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shirofune , the leading digital advertising automation management tool, will exhibit its expanded e-commerce and omnichannel advertising automation platform at CommerceNext Growth Show 2024 from June 11-13 at the New York Hilton Midtown. Attendees are invited to Booth #212 to explore Shirofune’s advanced automation tool to achieve superior ad performance and help advertisers and agencies like Dentsu maximize their return on ad spend (ROAS) and slash ad management workloads by over 50%.

Shirofune’s recent advancements include integrating Amazon Ads into its platform and enhancing its Shopify integration with Google Analytics 4’s data-driven attribution model. These updates allow for more comprehensive and precise ad management and performance analysis.

“We are thrilled to showcase Shirofune’s expanded capabilities at the 2024 CommerceNext Growth Show,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder and CEO of Shirofune. “Our continuous platform enhancements, including the new Amazon Ads integration and improved Shopify-Google Analytics 4 integration, empower advertisers to achieve maximized results with greater efficiency. If you’re interested in learning the lifetime ROAS for your campaigns, running ads based on LTV, reducing ACoS on Amazon Ads, and halving your operational costs, stop by Booth #212 to learn more about our platform.”

Powered by human intelligence and AI, Shirofune empowers advertisers and agencies to manage their marketing campaigns seamlessly and ad spend across major platforms such as Shopify, Amazon Ads, Google Ads, Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram, Microsoft Advertising, TikTok, and X (formerly known as Twitter). Shirofune most recently expanded its Shopify capabilities with the addition of Google Analytics 4’s Data-Driven Attribution Model , enabling the tool to optimize advertising campaigns based on lifetime value (LTV) and cost-per-order (CPO) to help advertisers and marketing professionals achieve greater long-term return.

Key features of Shirofune’s platform to be demonstrated at CommerceNext include:

AI-driven Budget and Bid Management: This tool automates campaign-level daily budgets and bid amounts. You can set budgets and target ROAS (ACoS) monthly or for any desired period, with Shirofune’s algorithm optimizing for maximum performance.

This tool automates campaign-level daily budgets and bid amounts. You can set budgets and target ROAS (ACoS) monthly or for any desired period, with Shirofune’s algorithm optimizing for maximum performance. Ultra-Precise Bid Adjustment: Refines bidding based on keywords, targeting, days of the week, and time slots, leveraging Shirofune’s detailed bidding algorithm developed over 10 years with Google Ads.

Refines bidding based on keywords, targeting, days of the week, and time slots, leveraging Shirofune’s detailed bidding algorithm developed over 10 years with Google Ads. Performance Analysis Simplified: Automatically analyzes factors contributing to performance changes and provides explanations in natural language, eliminating the need for manual comparisons.

Automatically analyzes factors contributing to performance changes and provides explanations in natural language, eliminating the need for manual comparisons. Time and Money Savings: AI-driven ad optimization ensures maximum ROI on Amazon PPC campaigns, reducing the need for manual ad management.

AI-driven ad optimization ensures maximum ROI on Amazon PPC campaigns, reducing the need for manual ad management. GA4’s Data-Driven Attribution Model: This model utilizes Google Analytics 4’s advanced data-driven attribution to automatically optimize advertising campaigns based on lifetime value (LTV) and cost per order (CPO). It ultimately provides more accurate insights into customer journeys and ad performance to improve decision-making and ROAS.

For more information about Shirofune and its latest integrations, visit: https://shirofune.us/

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns using a single, easy-to-use interface for management, budgeting, monitoring and analytics. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune also has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. For more information, please visit https://shirofune.us .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc7b7fe0-4d24-4368-8ea2-cbe1c0da75fd