Strategic partnership between Sibros and CUBONIC to expedite the advent of autonomous driving and connected ecosystems for last-mile transportation

Sibros’ Deep Connected Platform will enhance operational efficiency, safety, and the user experience of CUBONIC’s bespoke electric light commercial vehicles

Technology will enable live data collection, over-the-air software updates, and real-time remote diagnostics

SAN JOSE, Calif. and PULHEIM, Germany, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connected vehicle technology innovator Sibros and CUBONIC, a pioneering provider of sustainable, highly customizable automated and autonomous electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) solutions, announce a strategic partnership to foster a greener future for last-mile transportation. This collaboration melds Sibros’ profound expertise in connected-vehicle systems with CUBONIC’s groundbreaking eLCV solutions, notably its PeopleMover and CargoMover vehicles, to expedite the advent of autonomous driving and connected ecosystems in the last-mile transportation sector.

Leveraging Sibros’ Deep Connected Platform, this partnership aims to deliver a robust, integrated vehicle-to-cloud ecosystem for CUBONIC’s bespoke vehicles. The technology will enable live data collection, over-the-air software updates, and real-time remote diagnostics, enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and the user experience.

Key features and benefits enabled by this partnership include:

Ensuring vehicles operate with the latest safety, performance, and feature enhancements at all times with rapid over-the-air software updates

Reduced fleet downtime and maintenance costs with software-oriented vehicle diagnostics, predictive failure detection and remote issue resolution

Optimizing fleet operational efficiency with real-time fleet analytics, monitoring and management

Enhanced customer experience with seamless integration of connected services into back-end IT systems, end-user tools and mobile devices

Enabling autonomous driving capabilities through secure and reliable vehicle connectivity, advancing the state of last-mile transportation solutions

Hemant Sikaria, CEO of Sibros, says, “Partnering with CUBONIC amplifies our commitment to advancing connected vehicle technology across diverse mobility platforms. Together, we are set to redefine the landscape of last-mile transportation by delivering technologically superior, environmentally friendly, and highly efficient solutions.”

Günter Butschek, CEO at CUBONIC, echoes the sentiment, “This collaboration with Sibros is a significant stride in advancing our vision of revolutionizing last-mile transportation. The integration of Sibros’ connected vehicle technologies with our autonomous electric vehicles will accelerate the realization of our mission, delivering exceptional value to our customers and contributing to a sustainable future.”

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform™ for full lifecycle data, software, and diagnostics management in one vertically integrated system. By empowering OEMs with innovative connected vehicle solutions, Sibros facilitates the development of new use cases to improve product quality, safety, and performance from factory to field. For more information about Sibros, visit www.sibros.tech

About CUBONIC

CUBONIC is a pioneering provider of sustainable, highly customizable electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) solutions enabling automated to autonomous driving, seamless connectivity to customers’ ecosystems, peace-of-mind reliability, and improved productivity and profitability. Formerly known as Moove, the company was founded in Aachen/Germany in 2018 as the only pure-play solution provider of next-generation modular electric LCVs with a focus on the growing EU market. Driven by a joint vision of developing a sustainable vehicle that will clean up and connect last-mile transportation of cargo and people, a team of automotive engineers, logistics experts, and business people is developing game-changing solutions by rethinking last-mile transportation with the ambition to make its entire value-creation process, from R&D via supply chain, manufacturing, assembly to product sale and end-of-life, sustainable. For more information visit www.cubonic.de

