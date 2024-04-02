Hamden, CT, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hamden, CT [April 2, 2024] – SimiTree, a leading provider of tech-enabled business solutions for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive suite with the appointments of two industry veterans:

Scott McKinney brings over a decade of specialized expertise in behavioral health to his new role as Senior Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management. His proven track record in optimizing revenue cycles and developing strategic plans specifically within the behavioral health industry aligns perfectly with SimiTree’s commitment to financial success and operational efficiency.

Renae Rossow joins as Vice President of Marketing, bringing a strong history of driving growth through advanced strategic planning and team building within the healthcare technology and services markets. Renae’s notable achievements include spearheading successful organizational transformations and leading teams to achieve significant growth milestones.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott and Renae to our leadership team,” said William Simione III, CEO at SimiTree. “Their combined expertise and proven track records will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings in the post-acute and behavioral health industries.”

These appointments underscore SimiTree’s dedication to enhancing its capabilities and achieving success in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

SimiTree provides industry-leading, tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management, coding, professional services, data analytics, and talent management resources for post-acute and behavioral health organizations. SimiTree’s solutions support organizations in streamlining their operations, improving patient outcomes, and boosting their revenues. For more information, visit www.SimiTreeHC.com.

