Hamden, CT, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SimiTree, the industry leader in tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management (RCM), coding, professional services, data analytics, and talent management resources for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, announces the appointment of Don Frolo as Business Development Executive for the Southeast.

Don brings over two decades of proven success in the healthcare and IT sales industry. His career is marked by a consistent ability to exceed sales and revenue goals through innovative business initiatives and a focus on customer satisfaction.

“Don’s extensive experience and dynamic approach to business development make him a perfect fit for SimiTree,” said Chad Deterding, VP of Sales. “His expertise in post-acute healthcare and IT sectors will be instrumental in expanding our reach and strengthening relationships with key partners in the Southeast.”

Prior to joining SimiTree, Don served as Vice President of Sales at VitalTech following a role as Enterprise Sales Director at Spōk, where he managed Remote Patient Care and medical/hospital software sales across various territories in the US. His role as Senior Sales Manager at Honeywell Life Care Solutions saw him take ownership of customer relationships and drive substantial business growth across multiple states. Don’s early career as a Respiratory Therapist at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh instilled a deep understanding of patient care needs, which he continues to leverage in his approach to sales and business development.

Leveraging his combined strengths in sales operations, product management, and strategic planning, Don’s proven track record of success is fueled by a deep understanding of the healthcare industry’s complexities and challenges. His strategic mindset, coupled with his hands-on approach, positions him perfectly to drive continued growth for SimiTree in the Southeast market. We’re confident Don will be instrumental in forging strong relationships and exceeding client expectations.

About SimiTree

SimiTree, a company that provides industry-leading, tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management (RCM), coding, professional services, data analytics, and talent management resources for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, was created by the merger of Simione Healthcare Consultants and BlackTree Healthcare Consulting in 2021. In 2022, SimiTree further expanded its RCM capabilities with its Imark Billing acquisition and its behavioral health footprint with the Infinity acquisition, now SimiTree Behavioral Health. In 2023, SimiTree acquired Afia, now SimiTree Afia Analytics, to expand its data analytics capabilities and GreenpointMed to further its RCM abilities.

In addition to clinical, financial, and operational consulting, SimiTree offers a robust suite of outsourced services, including billing, coding, OASIS, Review Choice Demonstration (RCD) and Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement (QAPI), and revenue cycle management; executive placement, interim management, retention consulting, and other talent solutions; mergers and acquisitions support; compliance assessments and risk mitigation plans; sales and growth training; and benchmarking and data analytics. For more information, visit www.SimiTreeHC.com.

