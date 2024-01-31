SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ: SINT; “SINTX” or the “Company”), a manufacturer and developer of advanced ceramic materials and related technologies, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Technology Assessment & Transfer, Inc. (TA&T) has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory (DEVCOM ARL). This partnership is expected to leverage the strengths of both organizations in the areas of ceramic additive manufacturing (ceramic 3D printing) and ceramic matrix composites (CMCs).

According to its website, the U.S. Army DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory is the U.S. Army’s research laboratory strategically placed under the Army Futures Command. DEVCOM ARL is the Army’s sole foundational research laboratory focused on cutting-edge scientific discovery, technological innovation, and transitioning capabilities for the future Army (See: (https://arl.devcom.army.mil/).

SINTX’s Millersville, MD facility, Technology Assessment and Transfer, Inc., began work on ceramic 3D printing in the mid 1990’s, printing its first component in 1998. SINTX now provides prototype and Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) ceramic 3D printing services, sells ceramic-filled resins that customers use in their own printing processes, and works with multiple customers in the development of printing solutions for new materials.

In parallel to ceramic 3D printing, SINTX’s Maryland site has also been developing ultra-high temperature CMCs, and building extensive capabilities in the densification of fiber-based preforms using both chemical vapor infiltration and polymer infiltration and pyrolysis. SINTX is excited to participate in the dramatic increase in the market need for these materials in hypersonic vehicle applications as one example.

Ann Kutsch, General Manager of the Maryland site, commented: “We have a highly skilled team of engineers and technicians here in Maryland, all of whom are instrumental in pushing this cutting-edge work forward. I look forward to optimizing our offerings in these markets while also working with DEVCOM ARL to build both teams’ knowledge and capabilities in advanced technologies.”

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past several years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. The Company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Utah and Maryland.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit www.sintx.com .

