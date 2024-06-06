Salt Lake City, Utah., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SINTX Technologies, Inc. (SINTX) (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ: SINT; “SINTX” or the “Company”), a manufacturer and developer of advanced ceramic materials and related technologies, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Technology Assessment and Transfer, Inc. (TA&T) has been selected by AFWERX for a 3-month, $75,000, phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract focused on Enhanced Sinterability of Complex-Shaped 3D Printed Silicon Nitride (Si 3 N 4 ). This contract will address material challenges in propulsion and guidance technology for next generation high-temperature Department of the Air Force systems.

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the SBIR and STTR process by accelerating the small business experience. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018, and now, through this partnership, TA&T will expand its ability to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the defense of the United States of America. If successful, TA&T/SINTX will attempt to leverage this work into an AFWERX phase II contract worth up to $1.25M over 21 months.

Silicon nitride has very attractive mechanical, thermal, and dielectric properties that enable its use in aero-engine and microwave-frequency aperture applications. The latter is a strategic focus area across the SINTX family of companies. The combination of past projects in printing all-ceramic microwave polarization converters, current IR&D in compositional development for RF, plans for a future SBIR effort in compositional development for RF, and development of industrial partnerships for RF, all converge on the goal of TA&T/SINTX entering the RF market.

The current effort addresses the fact that although there is significant activity in 3D printing complex shapes of silicon nitride, industry has yet to demonstrate production of real silicon nitride parts meeting application-specific performance and repeatability. 3D printing silicon nitride presents unique technical challenges compared to other technical ceramics such as aluminum oxide, not only in the printing process, but also in the complicated thermal processing required after printing—especially in the step called “sintering” in which the material is consolidated into a high-density shape. SINTX is uniquely situated within this industry because of the company’s decades of experience with the silicon nitride material family and TA&T’s deep expertise in ceramic 3D printing.

David O’Brien, EVP and COO of SINTX, commented: “For over 15 years, SINTX has been the world-leader in the manufacturing and supply of silicon nitride components for spinal fusion devices. Beginning in 2018, we expanded our focus to address the broader technical ceramics market, including aerospace, defense, and energy applications. The 2022 acquisition of TA&T in Maryland brought into our portfolio over 25 years of ceramic additive manufacturing experience, and this SBIR award is just one example of our united team working together to develop novel solutions to longstanding industry challenges.”

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past several years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Utah and Maryland.

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com .

