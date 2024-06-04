FRUITLAND, Idaho, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superior Industrial Refrigeration (SIR), a leading provider of industrial refrigeration systems and services in the Northwest, has announced the opening of a new office and service facility in Ogden, Utah. This expansion aims to enhance customer service in the region with dedicated Utah-based operations, sales, and service teams.

The 5,100 square foot facility, located at 2532 S 1760 W, Suite 101, in Ogden, will accommodate SIR’s Utah operations including office space, a fully equipped service shop, warehouse for parts and equipment, and a team of ammonia refrigeration professionals. From this location, SIR will provide 24/7 emergency repair service, preventative maintenance, system installations, and compressor retrofits and rebuilds.

Currently serving Idaho, Utah, Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Alaska from its headquarters in Fruitland, Idaho, Eric York, President and Sales Director of Sir, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, “We’re excited to increase our presence in the Utah market with this new full-service facility in Ogden. As a generational business, this expansion reinforces our commitment to serving our customers as well as our confidence in the future generations at SIR.”

SIR’s expansion into Utah underlines its stable position in the industrial refrigeration industry and its dedication to growth. Jeff Schultz, Director of Operations at SIR Utah, emphasized, “With a dedicated local team and resources, we can provide an even higher level of timely, expert solutions for our customers.”

With decades of experience in industrial refrigeration system design, maintenance, upgrades, and parts sourcing, SIR specializes in ammonia refrigeration construction for food processing facilities, cold storage, warehousing, ice rinks, and pharmaceutical production plants.

For more information about SIR and its industrial refrigeration design services, please visit https://www.superiornh3.com/.

