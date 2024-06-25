PHILADELPHIA, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 2iG Solutions, a data intelligence provider, is pleased to announce SIUPREM, Inc., a full-service, independently-owned premium finance company serving insureds and independent insurance agents since 1969, has licensed version 1.0 of the company’s SaaS-based data, analytics, and reporting solution, PFC Insight.

PFC Insight was borne out of 2iG’s experience with premium finance companies and the company’s extensive expertise in developing technology solutions for the insurance industry. PFC Insight bridges the gap between the latest data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) techniques, and the advanced analytical needs of organizations in and serving the insurance industry, such as premium finance companies.

“Management systems and core systems typically provide standard reports without significant analysis of the business details, or the ability to provide data intelligence in an easily consumable format,” said Rick Sheppard, senior vice president at SIUPREM. “PFC Insight unlocks valuable information from our data, delivering clear business intelligence via innovative analytics and dynamic dashboards. It’s an easy-to-use, point-and-click solution that delivers critical business information to us daily.”

Recognizing the reporting challenges the insurance industry faces today, 2iG Solutions is focused on harnessing the power of cutting-edge AI and data-driven technologies and empowering customers with advanced solutions that optimize performance and drive unprecedented results.

“The goal of 2iG Solutions is to provide our customers with a 360-degree view of their business that allows them to make informed business decisions, and we feel we have accomplished that with PFC Insight,” said Harry Snyder, president and CTO of 2iG Solutions. “Also, our AI interface enables business users to have conversations with their data to provide unique insights and custom reports by simply typing their questions in any language.”

About 2iG Solutions, Inc.

2iG Solutions leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies to deliver clear business intelligence via analytics and dynamic dashboards. Our SaaS-based solutions integrate with the core systems of premium finance companies, managing general agents, and insurance carriers. To learn more about 2iG Solutions products and services, contact Patrick M. McCall, Chief Sales Officer, at 570.778.3186 / [email protected] or visit our website at www.2iGsolutions.com

About SIUPREM, Inc.

SIUPREM, Inc. is a leader in insurance premium finance, leveraging cutting-edge technology to support customized solutions for agents, wholesalers, and carriers. SIUPREM excels in transforming insurance premium financing with innovative products like SIUPREM Direct Bill-Pay, which combines all the benefits of agency bill and direct bill into one product while simplifying payment processes for customers. Our platform ensures quick integration to streamline operations, allowing agencies flexible financing options for their customers resulting in more binds. For more information, visit www.siuprem.com, follow us on social media or, contact us via email [email protected].

