HOUSTON, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. News & World Report (“US News”), the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, has named Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.™ (NASDAQ: SKWD) (“Skyward Specialty” or the “Company”), one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For. Skyward Specialty, a leader in the specialty property and casualty market, was rated among the top companies in its region based on publicly available information about how the Company supports the everyday experience of its employees.

U.S. News’ ratings reflect the evolving sentiments that factor into a potential employee’s decision-making when choosing a company to work for. The ratings analyze that sentiment against factors, including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

“We are proud of our winning and compassionate culture, and this recognition by US News and World Report further confirms we’ve created something very special and not easily replicated by others in the industry,” said Andrew Robinson, Chairman and CEO at Skyward Specialty. “We remain steadfast in our pursuit of creating an environment that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our talented workforce, as we continue to build the company we always wanted to work for.”

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions — Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty’s subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) with positive outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

Media Contact

Haley Doughty

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

713-935-4944

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Natalie Schoolcraft

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

614-494-4988

[email protected]