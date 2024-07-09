HERNDON, Va., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SMX®, a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation, and IT solutions, announced today the appointment of Ray Cook III as the new Director of Federal Law Enforcement. Cook, who joins SMX following a distinguished 29-year career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), most recently serving as the Deputy Assistant Director of the Laboratory Division and interim Assistant Director of the Operational Technology Division.

In these senior executive roles, Cook led critical initiatives and collaborated with various federal, state, and local agencies to enhance national security. Throughout his tenure with the FBI, Cook demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to federal service. His extensive experience in federal law enforcement and his expertise in cybersecurity, counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and criminal investigations make him an invaluable addition to the SMX team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ray Cook to SMX,” said Sandeep Dorawala, Digital Solutions Group President. “Ray’s remarkable career with the FBI and his profound understanding of the federal law enforcement landscape will be instrumental in enhancing our capabilities and delivering leading solutions to our clients. His leadership will be key as we continue to grow and innovate in this critical sector.”

In his new role, Cook will be responsible for overseeing SMX’s federal law enforcement initiatives, fostering strategic partnerships, and driving the development of innovative solutions tailored to the needs of federal agencies. His appointment underscores SMX’s commitment to expanding its presence in the federal market and continuing to provide industry leading solutions to its clients.

“I am excited to join SMX and look forward to leveraging my experience to support our clients in achieving their strategic goals. I am anxious to contribute to the company’s mission of delivering critical support to the federal law enforcement community,” said Ray Cook.

About SMX

SMX is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients.

