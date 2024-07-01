The global push towards renewable energy sources is driving the installation of solar panels. More panels mean a greater need for cleaning and maintenance, thereby boosting the demand for solar panel cleaning chemicals.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research. Inc. , July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The solar panel cleaning chemicals market was projected to attain US$ 690.0 million in 2023. It is likely to garner a 6.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 1.4 billion .

The development and adoption of automated and robotic cleaning systems that use specialized chemicals are on the rise. The systems enhance efficiency and reduce labor costs. Companies are investing in research and development to create advanced cleaning solutions that are more effective and less harmful to the environment.

The market is seeing a trend towards customized cleaning solutions tailored to specific types of solar panels and environmental conditions. Increasing awareness among solar panel owners about the importance of regular cleaning for maintaining efficiency presents an opportunity for market growth.

Regions with high dust, pollution, or bird populations require more frequent cleaning of solar panels, increasing the demand for cleaning chemicals. The rise in large scale solar farms and commercial installations necessitates regular and efficient cleaning to maintain energy production, driving demand for specialized cleaning chemicals.

More individuals and businesses are investing in solar energy, as the cost of solar panel installation decreases, thereby increasing the need for maintenance solutions like cleaning chemicals. Regular cleaning extends the lifespan of solar panels, making the use of cleaning chemicals a cost effective maintenance practice.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Innovations in cleaning formulations that provide better adherence to solar panels and enhanced removal of tough residues like bird droppings and industrial pollutants.

Establishing training and certification programs for solar panel cleaning to ensure proper use of chemicals and techniques, enhancing market credibility and adoption.

Offering comprehensive maintenance packages that include regular cleaning services along with chemical supplies, creating a recurring revenue stream for companies.

Leveraging government programs that support renewable energy maintenance and operations to promote the adoption of solar panel cleaning chemicals.

Market Trends for Solar Panel Cleaning Chemicals

By technology, the wet cleaning segment is expected to propel the growth of the solar panel cleaning chemicals market.

Wet cleaning is highly effective in removing stubborn contaminants such as bird droppings, industrial pollutants, and sticky residues that dry cleaning methods might not effectively eliminate. The thoroughness ensures higher efficiency and performance of solar panels.

Wet cleaning can be used in a variety of environments and on different types of solar panels.

It is particularly useful in regions with high levels of dust and pollution, where dry cleaning might not suffice.

Continuous advancements in wet cleaning technologies, such as the development of eco-friendly and biodegradable cleaning solutions, are making this method more efficient and environmentally friendly.

Innovations include water saving techniques and the use of surfactants that enhance cleaning efficacy.

Global Market for Solar Panel Cleaning Chemicals: Regional Outlook

North America

North America, particularly the United States and Canada, is experiencing significant growth in solar energy installations. The growing adoption of solar power across residential, commercial, and utility sectors drives the demand for regular maintenance, including cleaning chemicals.

Various government initiatives, subsidies, and tax incentives aimed at promoting renewable energy sources are encouraging more installations of solar panels. Policies supporting the maintenance and efficiency of these installations further boost the market for cleaning chemicals.

Asia Pacific

The development of large scale solar farms and industrial solar installations is particularly prominent in the Asia Pacific region. The large installations require efficient and regular cleaning solutions to ensure optimal performance, driving the demand for cleaning chemicals.

There is growing awareness among solar panel operators and owners about the importance of regular maintenance to ensure high efficiency and longevity of solar panels. The awareness is leading to increased adoption of specialized cleaning chemicals.

Solar Panel Cleaning Chemicals Market: Competitive Landscape

The solar panel cleaning chemicals market is characterized by a diverse range of players, including multinational corporations, regional manufacturers, and specialized companies.

The competitive landscape is shaped by innovation, product differentiation, strategic partnerships, and regional market dynamics. The following companies are well known participants in the solar panel cleaning chemicals market:

Saint-Gobain

AX System

Clean Solar Solutions Ltd.

Ecoppia

Enel Green Power S.p.A.

IP Cleaning S.r.l.

Pacific Panel Cleaners, LLC

Premier Solar Cleaning, LLC

Indisolar Products Private Limited

Sharp Corporation

SERBOT AG

Key Developments

In 2024, Chemitek Solar, a leading manufacturer based in Portugal specializing in cleaning solutions for the photovoltaic (PV) sector, disclosed that their products, Solar Wash Protect (SWP) and Water Softening Agent (WSA), successfully cleared ecotoxicity assessments for application on floating PV installations.

In 2023, Sharp Corporation introduced solar panels certified under IEC61215 and IEC61730 standards, boasting an operating temperature coefficient of -0.30% per Celsius and a bifaciality factor exceeding 80%.

Solar Panel Cleaning Chemicals Market Segmentation

By Technology

Wet Cleaning

Dry Cleaning

By Mode

Manual

Automatic

By Process

Semi-automated

Automated

Water Brushes

Electrostatic

Others

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

