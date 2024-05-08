LONDON, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sports.com, Inc., (“Sports.com” or “the Company”) a subsidiary of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW), announces the latest expansion of its content portfolio, by securing the rights to broadcast the next three Extreme Fighting Championship (“EFC”) events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (“KSA”) and the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”). This new agreement includes the live broadcasting rights for EFC 113 on May 9, EFC 114 on June 6, and EFC 115 on July 11, 2024.

Following successful collaborations and live streaming of major sports events, including the widely acclaimed boxing bout between Frazier Clarke and Fabio Wardley, Sports.com continues to enhance its international sports coverage. These events will be broadcast live on the Sports.com platform, allowing fans in KSA and UAE to experience the excitement of EFC directly from their devices.

The first bouts to be streamed on May 9 include the much-anticipated clashes between Zaakir Badat and Jailson Sousa, as well as J Faeez Jacobs vs. Sylvester Chipfumbu II from Sandton, South Africa.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Sports.com, commented:

“Our ongoing efforts to broaden access to premium sports events have now brought us into the world of mixed martial arts with EFC. This collaboration allows us to cater to the passionate fan base in the Middle East and expand our footprint in other high-demand markets.”

This partnership aligns with Sports.com’s mission to provide unparalleled sports entertainment and connect fans, athletes, and sports influencers in a unique digital ecosystem. The upcoming EFC events will be a significant addition to the diverse and engaging content available on the Sports.com platform, reaffirming the company’s position as a leader in the digital sports arena.

For further details on the events and viewing options, fans are encouraged to visit the Sports.com website or download the Sports.com app, available in all major app stores, which features live streaming, interactive player engagement, and a social media ecosystem tailored for sports enthusiasts.

For more information please contact: [email protected]

About Sports.com

Sports.com’s mission is to become the premier destination for sports entertainment, offering an unparalleled array of interactive and engaging sports content. Our platform is designed to connect fans, athletes, and sports influencers in a unique digital ecosystem, making Sports.com the go-to destination for sports enthusiasts across the globe.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the company’s future financial performance, as well as the company’s strategy, future operations, revenue guidance, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Lottery.com disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Lottery.com cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Lottery.com. In addition, Lottery.com cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the following factors: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Lottery.com; (ii) the Company’s ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting, including the remediation of identified material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting relating to segregation of duties with respect to, and access controls to, its financial record keeping system, and its accounting staffing levels; (iii) the effects of competition on Lottery.com’s future business; (iv) risks related to its dependence on its intellectual property and the risk that technology could have undetected defects or errors; (v) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (vi) risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other pandemic and their effect directly on Lottery.com and the economy generally; (vii) risks relating to privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; (viii) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (ix) the ability of Lottery.com to achieve its strategic and growth objectives as stated or at all; and (x) those factors discussed in the proxy statement/prospectus filed by Lottery.com, Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other documents filed.