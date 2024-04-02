PHILADELPHIA, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, South-East and Texas, leaders in angel investing, proudly announces its sponsorship of select pioneering companies at the annual Innovation Funders Spotlight during the 2024 Angel Capital Association (ACA) Summit. Demonstrating Keiretsu’s unwavering commitment to supporting groundbreaking entrepreneurship, this event is an outstanding platform for investors seeking access to high-quality investment prospects.

Event Details:

The highly-anticipated Innovation Funders Showcase will convene during the ACA Summit in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, May 14th, featuring two sessions – one slated for 10:00 AM and the other for 2:15 in the afternoon. This assembly, strategically located within the ACA Summit, presents a prime opportunity for meaningful engagement between innovative ventures and seasoned investors.

Showcase Companies and Keiretsu Forum’s Involvement:

Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, South-East, and Texas regions are sponsoring an impressive roster of enterprises, meticulously selected for their potential to transform their respective industries. These companies continue to demonstrate substantial growth and represent a breadth of sectors poised to make significant contributions to the market:

Aline Technologies – AI powered legal documents platform that will drastically transform the way business teams negotiate and sign contracts.

ALM Ortho – an integrated platform of software, engineering, and biomedical manufacturing that creates unique orthopedic implant solutions for the most difficult cases.

Cellphire Therapeutics – Revolutionizing Allogeneic Cellular Therapeutics focused on saving lives by bringing novel hemostatic products to patients most in need.

CRISPER QC – The first CRISPER Analytics Platform that can simulate gene editing under a wide variety of conditions.

PhotoniCare – Improving clinical outcomes and serving unmet patient and provider needs by translating novel light-based technologies into objective medical practice.

ReLavo Medical – A medical device company that is changing the way that kidney failure patients receive treatment.

Smart Soda Holdings – The world’s ﬁrst company to offer, on-demand, craft vitamin-infused ﬂavored sparkling alkaline waters and sodas using IoT software solution to track customer behavior and identify purchasing needs

SOLUtion Medical – Revolutionizing patient-injected drug delivery, making it safter, more efficacious, and easier through the development of a one-step, pre-filled reconstituting autoinjector.

Soteria Battery Innovation Group – Dedicated to enabling inherently safe lithium-ion batteries through two licensable technologies and an open-innovation platform.

Renowned for a stringent VC-quality due diligence process, Keiretsu Forum remains at the forefront as a symbol of strategic investment, fostering relationships that drive progress and quality deal flow. Immersed in the philosophy of collaboration and mutual success, Keiretsu Forum harnesses the power of its expansive network to bring forth unmatched opportunities to the investment landscape.

Record of Achievement:

Keiretsu Forum has cultivated a legacy of investment that fosters innovation and industry advancement. With over $1 billion invested into more than 1,400 companies since its inception in 2000, Keiretsu’s performance is a testament to its influential stance within the angel investor community. This record is punctuated by six liquidity events within the last two years alone, making the Keiretsu Forum a model for successful angel investing.

Unparalleled Summit Advantages:

The ACA Summit gathers a diverse group of angel investors, venture capitalists, and startup founders. This provides a unique opportunity to build relationships, form partnerships, and exchange investment strategies.

Attendees are introduced to a wide range of investment opportunities, offering investors a first-look at innovative products and technologies.

The Summit features discussions on data-driven market trends, economic forecasts, and regulatory changes affecting angel investing.

Tangible Benefits for Angel Investors:

Investors have the chance to engage directly with Founders and CEOs, offering a deeper understanding of the companies’ vision, strategies, and the people executing on them. This direct interaction facilitates better assessment of the investment potential.

For additional information on the exemplary opportunities presented by Keiretsu Forum and attendance specifics for the ACA Summit’s Innovation Funders Showcase, please contact Cindi Sutera at [email protected] or call at 610-613-2773.

About Keiretsu Forum:

Keiretsu Forum is the world’s largest private equity angel investment network with 2000+ accredited investors in 34 North American and 23 International chapters, who have invested more than $1B in early-stage companies in the last 23 years.

The Keiretsu Forum portfolio features Entrepreneurs and Companies from Technology-(Internet, Software, Cyber Security, SaaS, Mobile Systems, IoT, etc.), Life Sciences-(Pharma, Medical Devices, Health IT, etc.), FinServ/FinTech, Consumer Products, Clean-Green Energy, Consumer Products, & more!