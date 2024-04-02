DETROIT, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Michigan Statewide General Election Survey from Spry Strategies was conducted by 350 IVR Landline and 359 Online Mobile Interviews from March 25 – March 28 among a random sample of 709 likely general election voters who voted in at least two of the last four general elections, considering, 16’, 18’, 20’ & 22’. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points.

In trending with the Real Clear Politics average from 1.2.24 – 3.18.24 that sees former President Donald Trump with a 3.5+ lead over President Joe Biden, our latest survey has Donald Trump up 4.3%. When adding RFK and another candidate in the expanded Ballot Test, Trump’s leads Biden by 3.2 points. Cost of Living and Economy lead the way with important issues with 36.4% followed by Abortion at 21% and Illegal Immigration at 14.6%. On the second most important issue, Cost of Living and Economy lead the way followed by Illegal Immigration and Abortion at a distant third.

When asked whether the voters economic security and personal safety under President Biden or President Trump, Trump overwhelmingly dominates with 56.6% to 37.1% and 11.3% saying they are about the same. Michigan voters overwhelmingly claim the situation at the border is a crisis at 55.7%, a serious problem at 21.6%, a somewhat serious problem at 14.5%, and only 8.2% of the voters said it was not much of a problem.

When asked if the voter would support a mass deportation for immigrants who entered the country illegally, 62.1% strongly and somewhat agree. Only 30.9% strongly or somewhat disagree in supporting a mass deportation effort. When asked whether the voter trusts the Biden Administration or the Trump Administration to handle illegal immigration and border security, Trump Administration leads the way with 50.8% to Biden’s 38.1%, with 11.2% unsure.

We asked the voters about critical issues facing the United States and whether they trust President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump with the economy in general, Trump leads with 50.1% to 41.2%. 8.7% say neither candidate.

A Few Key-Insights:

Donald Trump has 25.2% support from African Americans

53.9% of Males would vote for Trump, 35.3% Biden.

42.9% of Females would vote for Trump, 51.1% Biden.

45.5% of Independents would vote for Biden, 40.7% Trump and 13.9% are unsure.

61% of Independents Agree with Mass Deportation efforts. 32.7% Disagree.

85.8% of Republicans and 33% of Democrats agree with a mass deportation.

91.9% of Independents believe there are problems with the border. 53.8% believe the border is a crisis, 24.1% believe it’s a serious problem and 14% believe it’s a somewhat serious problem.

86.6% of Democrats believe the border is a problem. 26.1% believe it’s a crisis, 32.8% say serious problem and 27.7% say somewhat serious problem.

About Spry Strategies:

Spry Strategies is a Tennessee based polling and consulting firm specializing hybrid-method polling, data modeling, live landline and cellphone advocacy calls, MMS/video messaging and consulting for businesses, governments, political campaigns, political action committees, advocacy groups and nonprofits. We utilize breakthrough research technology with the world’s first multi-mode survey platform and have executed our polling and other services in 38 states with a heavy focus in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Michigan, Texas, and our home state of Tennessee.

