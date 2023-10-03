TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SRI Management, in conjunction with Bourne Financial Group, gladly announces Vineyard Bluffton as the next senior living to join the SRI Management portfolio. Vineyard Bluffton offers 63 Assisted Living units and 32 Memory Care units nestled just a few miles from the scenic coastal region of Hilton Head Island in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Not only is Bluffton a choice travel destination, but also an excellent place to retire. Forbes named it among the top retirement locations in the U.S., and it doesn’t take much effort to see why. Given this town’s affordable cost of living, access to healthcare, low crime rate, walkable layout, and favorable tax laws, Bluffton lends itself to a relaxed and downsized retirement life.

“We are excited to bring Vineyard Bluffton into the SRI Management family of communities,” SRI Management CEO Don Bishop said. “This beautiful community is located near prominent retail establishments and healthcare providers and stands as the perfect choice for families and residents who prioritize top-tier amenities, activities, and care.”

With the addition to its portfolio, SRI Management introduces Vineyard Bluffton to Artful Dining, a research-backed culinary concept designed to keep seniors engaged in proper nutrition’s social and health benefits, SRI Zestful Activities which provide an abundance of options to keep residents physically and socially active, while the signature Heartful Care program creates comfort and security for residents in their new homes.

The Vineyard Bluffton community is the sixth senior living community for SRI Management in South Carolina. Five are operational, with one currently under construction.

For more information about Vineyard Bluffton, visit the community website at www.vineyardbluffton.com.

About SRI Management

SRI Management’s passion is providing our residents and their families with a uniquely exclusive senior housing experience embodying our core values of character, compassion, commitment, consistency, and communication. SRI Management manages over 40 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities. More information on SRI Management can be found at www.srimgt.com.