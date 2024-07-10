AICPA SOC Logo SOC 2 Type 2 certification involves an audit of a company’s security and information handling procedures over a six-month period according to AICPA standards.

Boise, ID, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Check Corp., including its divisions ST Imaging and nextScan, has been certified as System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliant in accordance with the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). These include the availability and confidentiality criteria, in addition to the security criteria, the company announced. The certification covers all corporate systems, as well as ST Imaging’s PerfectView software for digital microfilm reading and nextScan’s microfilm conversion application, nextStarPLUSTM.

This marks the first time that software products of ST Imaging and nextScan have been formally included in Digital Check’s SOC certification process.

ST Imaging’s ViewScan® reader and PerfectView software are used to display microfilm or fiche in digital format, and are typically sold to institutions like libraries and archives for ongoing access to film collections on-site. NextScan’s high-speed scanners and nextStarPLUS software are for bulk conversion of large film archives. In both cases, data security is an important part of the process.

“By its nature, microfilm reading and digitization is a data-intensive business, and a small but significant amount of that data could be considered sensitive,” says Rich Chaney, vice president and general manager of ST Imaging and nextScan. “It’s important for our clients to know they can trust us with that information, and that we follow the same high standards for protecting it regardless of whether it’s in physical or digital format.”

Meeting SOC 2 Type 2 standards requires a comprehensive audit of an organization’s systems and procedures over a period of at least six months. The ST Imaging and nextScan software certifications in particular represent a key milestone for the business units.

“It’s easy to think of a digital microfilm scanner as a piece of physical hardware, but the software that displays or converts the data is just as important to the process, if not more important,” Chaney says. “When we work with sensitive information for government agencies, or with archives that contain confidential company or personal data, we follow industry best practices and take the job seriously.”

About nextScan

Originally incorporated in 2002 and acquired by Digital Check Corp. in 2015, nextScan gives the microfilm and microfiche conversion market a high-performance alternative to older technologies. nextScan’s innovative patented products are designed and built with simplicity and functionality to increase user production and lower overall costs for scanning film and fiche. nextScan products are designed with cutting-edge components: the latest in camera; lighting; image correction; scanning speed; and nextScan’s pioneering “ribbon” scanning software, NextStarPLUS. nextScan products provide a full conversion solution that far exceeds the speed, functionality and return on investment of other scanners in the market.

About ST Imaging

ST Imaging is a leading worldwide manufacturer and distributor of digital micrographic equipment and other collection scanning solutions. Founded in 1989, the company was acquired in 1999 by Digital Check Corp. In 2004, ST Imaging introduced the revolutionary ST200 digital film scanner, changing the way library customers view film. Learn more at www.stimaging.com.

