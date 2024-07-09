Stardust Power trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SDST”

GREENWICH, Conn., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stardust Power Inc. (“Stardust Power” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SDST), a development stage American manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced that Founder and CEO Roshan Pujari and other members of the Stardust Power management team will ring the opening bell of the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) on July 11, 2024, to commemorate Stardust Power’s public listing, which follows its recently completed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (“GPAC II”). Stardust Power’s shares of Class A common stock and public warrants began trading on the Nasdaq exchange on July 9, 2024, under the ticker symbol “SDST” and “SDSTW,” respectively.

“This opening bell ceremony marks an important moment for Stardust Power’s team as we continue our mission to become a leading U.S. producer of battery-grade lithium,” said Roshan Pujari, Founder and CEO of Stardust Power. “I’d like to thank our team, partners and stakeholders for helping us get to this point, and welcome new investors who are excited by our future plans for strategic expansion as a public company.”

Unprecedented demand for lithium is being driven by more than a 20-fold increase in the use of electric vehicles.1 United States lithium supply currently relies almost entirely on imports.2 As consumer demand and policy initiatives are transforming energy and transportation, there is a potential need to galvanize new capacity by 2030.3 Stardust Power intends to lead the charge in America’s energy future, contributing to U.S. energy leadership by manufacturing battery-grade lithium products and developing an integrated domestic lithium supply designed for advanced energy storage systems and the electric vehicle industry.

Mr. Pujari continued: “Bolstering domestic lithium production is a critical national security priority for the United States, and we are aligned with the government to meet this demand and help our country achieve lithium independence. Already, we are expected to be eligible for up to $257 million in state incentives for our strategically central 66-acre facility build-out in Oklahoma, and there are many federal incentive programs Stardust Power may be eligible for under the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense. Together with our public and private partners, we anticipate making significant contributions to U.S. energy leadership.”

The live ceremony will begin at 9:30 AM Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, and it can be viewed at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to supply the electric vehicle (EV) industry and help secure America’s leadership in the energy transition. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 tonnes per annum of battery-grade lithium. Committed to sustainability at each point in the process, the Company expects to enjoy a diversified supply of lithium from American brine sources. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SDST.”

For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com

