ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release the results of its operations for the first quarter 2024 after the market close on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer and Mike Koempel, Chief Financial Officer will host a teleconference at 5:00 pm Eastern Time that day to discuss the Company’s results.

The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/presentations . Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for international dialers. The Canadian toll-free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to be joined to the Superior Group of Companies call.

A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through May 21, 2024. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at 855-669-9658. Please reference conference number 6849361 for replay access.