The growing use of fantasy sports for brand promotion is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities in the global marketplace. For instance, Unilever started its exclusive football hub – Dove Men+Care Fantasy, to offer customers genuine football tips and assistance from ESPN analysts. Also, Tata sponsors the Yahoo fantasy football league for its brand promotions and awareness.

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Facts & Factors has published a new research report titled “Fantasy Sports Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Sports Type (Football, Cricket, Basketball, Baseball, Hockey, And Others), By Platforms (Mobile Application And Website), By Demographics (Above 40 Years, 25 to 40 Years, And Under 25 Years), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global fantasy sports market size was valued at USD 24.39 billion in 2022 and it is expected to reach around USD 44.87 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.84% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Fantasy Sports? How big is the Fantasy Sports Industry?

Report Overview:

Fantasy sports are online games that let users make-believe teams virtually with genuine players in a particular sport. The players can choose and make teams based on real-life professionals. Later players compete in fantasy sports to win the prize money. Often, it is referred to as rotisserie sports or roto.

Global Fantasy Sports Market: Growth Factors & Restraints

The growing interest of people in sports, along with the increasing popularity of sports leagues, is a major driving force in the global fantasy sports marketplace. As a result, many software and platforms have emerged to serve the needs of growing audiences.

The technological advancements and growth of digital infrastructure are supporting the positive growth trajectory of the global fantasy sports market. Also, global investors have successfully extended their support to the sport fantasy businesses owing to the high ROI from these platforms.

For instance, DraftKings Inc. was launched in 2012, and it is now valued at USD 2 billion. It has successfully raised around 900 million dollars till now. However, the absence of regulatory bodies is creating a huge challenge in the fantasy sports industry.

As a result, it has supported the negative opinions of people regarding fantasy sports. People often confuse fantasy spots with illegal sports betting. Also, a lot of countries have banned several fantasy sports platforms, which further is likely to hinder the growth of the global market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 24.39 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 44.87 billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.84% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., ViacomCBS Inc., NFL Fantasy, Sportech Inc., Fantrax, FantasyPros, Rotoworld, Dream Sports, Fanduel, fantacalcio, Techistic Online Platform Pvt. Ltd., DraftKings Inc., Fox Corp., Sachar Gaming Pvt. Ltd., Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd., and others. Key Segment By Sports Type, Platforms, Demographics, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Fantasy Sports Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global fantasy sports market can be segmented into various categories, namely, sport type, demographics, platform, and region.

Based on sport type, the market can be segmented into basketball, football, baseball, hockey, cricket, and others. The football segment dominates the global marketplace. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. However, cricket is also expected to see huge growth in the global market due to its growing strong fan base across the world.

Based on the platform, the fantasy sports industry can be segmented into websites and mobile applications. The mobile application segment is the fastest-growing category in the global market.

The increased penetration rates of smartphones in both rural and urban areas in developing and underdeveloped countries is the major reason for the growth of the segment. Also, the convenience offered by smartphones further encourages users to play with mobile apps instead of websites.

Based on demographics, the market can be segmented into above 40 years, 25 to 40 years, and under 40 years categories. The 25 to 40 years segment holds the largest share of the global market.

The global Fantasy Sports market is segmented as follows:

By Sports Type

Football

Cricket

Basketball

Baseball

Hockey

By Platforms

Mobile Application

Website

By Demographics

Above 40 Years

25 to 40 Years

Under 25 Years

By Sports Type (Football, Cricket, Basketball, Baseball, Hockey, And Others), By Platforms (Mobile Application And Website), By Demographics (Above 40 Years, 25 to 40 Years, And Under 25 Years), and By Region

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Fantasy Sports market include –

Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd.

ViacomCBS Inc.

NFL Fantasy

Sportech Inc.

Fantrax

FantasyPros

Rotoworld

Dream Sports

Fanduel

fantacalcio

Techistic Online Platform Pvt. Ltd.

DraftKings Inc.

Fox Corp.

Sachar Gaming Pvt. Ltd.

Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global fantasy sports market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14.84% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global market size was valued at around USD 24.39 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 44.87 billion by 2030.

The growing popularity of sports leagues is likely to boost the fantasy sports market growth.

Based on sports types, the football segment holds the largest share of the global market.

Based on the platform, the mobile application segment accounts for the largest share of the global market.

Based on demographics, the 25 to 40 years segment dominates the global marketplace.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Fantasy Sports industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Fantasy Sports Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Fantasy Sports Industry?

What segments does the Fantasy Sports Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Fantasy Sports Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the global fantasy sports market with a growing CAGR of 10.4%. The growing demand for the football sports league in the region is the major reason behind the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing number of online software and platforms with subscription-based models to offer more immersive experiences is further strengthening the growth of the regional market.

Europe is expected to see significant growth in the coming years due to the high penetration of smartphones and other electronic devices in the region, along with falling prices of high-speed data. Asia Pacific is also likely to witness a significant growth rate in the global fantasy sports market due to the growing advancements in technology, increased foreign direct investments, and availability of smartphones at low rates along with high-speed data.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



