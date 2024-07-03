Swine feed industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to rising awareness about animal health and welfare.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Swine Feed Market Size is projected to reach over USD 154.3 billion by the end of 2032. The increasing global pork consumption, particularly in developing countries is fueling the demand for high-quality swine feed.

As per data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, an average American consumes 51 pounds of pork per year. From the same source, it is estimated that U.S. pork exports are projected to reach 9.34 billion pounds by 2033. Rising advances in feed formulation and nutritional supplements are increasing the development rates and improving health in pigs. The rising awareness of animal health and the benefits of balanced nutrition among swine producers is also driving the product appeal.

The growing concerns over livestock diseases and the strong need for improved biosecurity is favoring the adoption of specialized feed. Innovations in feed additives, such as probiotics and enzyme is improving feed efficiency and productivity. The launch of several government initiatives and subsidies for supporting the livestock sector along with the expansion of commercial swine farming will also positively influence the market progression.

Oats to record substantial revenue share

The oats ingredient segment is anticipated to record significant share of the swine feed market by 2032. This is due to the high nutritional value of oats, including essential amino acids and fiber that help enhance pig health and growth. The palatability and digestibility of oats is making them a preferred ingredient. The surging demand for natural and sustainable feed options is also increasing the popularity of oats. The ability to improve gut health and immune function in swine is also accelerating the product adoption.

Growing demand for mash swine feed

Swine feed market size from the mash form segment is expected to expand at substantial rate between 2024 and 2032, driven by its cost-effectiveness and ease of production. The simple formulation of mash feed allows flexibility in incorporating various ingredients while enhancing the nutritional profile. With its high palatability and digestibility, mashes promote better feed intake and growth in pigs. The increasing focus on improving swine health and productivity, coupled with the convenience of handling, and mixing mash feed on farms will add to the segment expansion.

Europe to depict substantial gains

Europe swine feed market is estimated to experience significant progress between 2024 and 2032, on account of the rising pork consumption and increasing demand for high-quality, nutritious feed. The stringent EU regulations on animal health and feed safety are boosting the adoption of advanced feed formulations. Significant advancements in feed production and the growing focus on enhancing swine growth and health through balanced nutrition are increasing the appeal of swine feed. The influx of government subsidies and support for the livestock sector is also fueling the regional industry expansion.

Swine Feed Market Participants

Some of the leading firms operating in the swine feed industry include AB Vista, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniel Midland (ADM) Company, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen, CPF Worldwide, DLG, ForFarmers UK, Growel Agrovet Private Limited, KENT Feeds, Nutreco, Pancosma, and Purina Mills.

These industry players are adopting various business expansion tactics, like mergers & acquisitions, and are creating new product lines while relaunching new products to gain market dominance. For instance, in June 2024, KENT Nutrition Group launched Nexgen Advanced swine feeds. This rebranded line, covering all animal development stages, integrates over a decade of performance enhancements, continuous improvements, and recent research.

